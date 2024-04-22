Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market Updates : Projected to Surpass USD 54.2 Billion by 2031

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market

The global rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market is expected to reach $54.2 billion by 2031, CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

North America accounted for a majority of the rare biomarker’s specimen collection and stabilization market share in 2021.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market by Type (Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes Vesicles), by Product (Isolation Kits and Reagent, Blood Collection Tubes, Systems), by Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, NIPT, Transcriptomics, Pharmacogenomics, Transplant Rejection, Population Screening, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization industry generated $23.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $54.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Biomarkers serve as crucial measures in clinical assessments, aiding in monitoring and predicting health states for individuals or populations, thereby guiding appropriate therapeutic interventions. These markers span various biological systems such as cardiovascular, metabolic, and immune systems. They range from easily measurable indicators like blood pressure and cholesterol levels to body measurements like BMI and waist-to-hip ratio.

In the realm of disease management, biomarkers play a pivotal role in cancer detection, screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. Unlike traditional cancer drugs that targeted both cancerous and healthy cells, newer therapies are more targeted, aiming to eliminate cancer cells while preserving healthy ones.

Market growth in rare biomarker specimen collection and stabilization is primarily driven by factors such as increasing cancer and chronic disease prevalence, a growing elderly population, heightened adoption of advanced healthcare services, and enhanced R&D investments by biopharmaceutical companies. For instance, in conditions like Hereditary Angioedema (HAE), personalized treatment based on biomarker status can significantly enhance therapeutic management.

Despite these growth drivers, challenges like high development costs and a shortage of skilled personnel hinder market expansion. Nonetheless, emerging economies like India, China, Mexico, and Brazil offer new opportunities, especially in pharmacogenomics and disease diagnosis.

The rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market is segmented based on types like circulating cell-free DNA, circulating tumor cells, and exosome vesicles. In 2021, circulating cell-free DNA dominated the market due to its utility in detecting chromosomal anomalies in fetuses and as a promising tumor biomarker for cancer diagnosis and personalized medication guidance.

Product-wise, isolation kits & reagents witnessed substantial growth in 2021 and are expected to lead in the forecast period, driven by rising cancer and rare genetic disorder prevalence.

In terms of application, oncology saw significant growth in 2021 and is projected to lead, buoyed by increasing cancer cases and advancements in personalized medication.

Geographically, North America held the majority market share in 2021 and is likely to maintain dominance due to its high adoption of advanced imaging systems, increased healthcare expenditure, and presence of major key players. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth, fueled by demand for minimally invasive therapies, healthcare reforms, high population density, and prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly in countries like India and China.

