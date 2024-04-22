Personal Cloud Market Worth $161.39 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.6% | North America Booming by US, Canada

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global personal cloud market was valued at 26.80 billion in 2019 is expected to hit $161.39 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 24.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Increase in demand for fast, and real time access to diversified data, surge in need for disaster recovery, and growing BYOD and mobile workforce trends drive the global personal cloud market. On the other hand, data security and privacy issues impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in initiatives to bridge the connectivity and accessibility gap in developing economies is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Personal Cloud Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic has led most of the organizations embrace the trend of work-from-home practice and with this drift on board, there is an increasing need of sharing and storing professional data. This factor has impacted the global market positively.

Also, there’s been a huge demand from the corporate sector to store digital content, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The global personal cloud market is segmented across revenue type, hosting type, end-users, and region.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 27.0% from 2020 to 2027. The two other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Personal cloud solutions are expected to continue to gain acceptance among individual users as well as business groups. Individual users would continue to dominate the market, constituting around three-fifths of the total market revenue by 2027. However, the small business segment would exhibit the highest CAGR during 2020-2027, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the overall market revenue by 2027.

The key market players analyzed in the global personal cloud market report include Apple Inc., Google Inc., SpiderOak, Box Inc., Buffalo Inc., Dropbox Inc., Copy (Barracuda Networks Inc.), Egnyte Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 : INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter 3 : MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter 4 : PERSONAL CLOUD MARKET, BY REVENUE TYPE

Chapter 5 : PERSONAL CLOUD MARKET, BY HOSTINGTYPE

Chapter 6 : PERSONAL CLOUD MARKET, BY END USER

Chapter 7 : PERSONAL CLOUD MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter 8 : COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chapter 9 : COMPANY PROFILE

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF FIGURES

