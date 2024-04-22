Trauma Implants Market Updates : to Generate USD 15.2 Billion by 2031

Trauma Implants Market Size

The trauma implants market size was valued at $8.4 billion in 2021, and estimated to reach $15.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global trauma implants market based on product, material type, end user, and region.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global trauma implants market garnered $8.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $15.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17527

The research offers a thorough breakdown of the global trauma implants market, dividing it by product, material type, end user, and region. Detailed tables and figures illustrate these segments and their sub-categories. This enables market players and investors to devise strategies based on the most lucrative and rapidly expanding segments identified in the report.

In terms of products, screws dominated in 2021, comprising about one-third of the market share and are projected to maintain this position in revenue throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, the bioabsorbable fixators segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Regarding material types, metallic biomaterials held the largest share in 2021, constituting around four-fifths of the market, and are anticipated to uphold their dominance over the forecast period. Conversely, bioabsorbable materials are forecasted to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

In terms of end users, hospitals held the highest share in 2021, encompassing nearly half of the market and are expected to maintain their lead. Nonetheless, orthopedic centers are projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A17527

Regionally, North America commanded the largest share in 2021, accounting for approximately half of the overall trauma implants market, and is forecasted to uphold its dominant position in revenue by 2031. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% throughout the forecast period. The study also examines other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐦𝐚 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Conformis

Globus Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Bioretec Ltd

Colson Medical Llc (Acumed)

Medtronic Plc

Orthofix Medical, Inc

Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporations

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product, screws segment was highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• On the basis of material type, metallic biomaterials dominated the market in 2021.

• Based on end user, hospitals dominated the market in 2021.

• Based on region North America dominated the market in 2021, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the trauma implants market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing trauma implants market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the trauma implants market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global trauma implants market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.