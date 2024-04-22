Microbiome Sequencing Market Updates : to Register a CAGR of 14.8 % from 2022 to 2031 ; Claims AMR

Microbiome Sequencing Market

The microbiome sequencing market size is estimated to reach $3,417.09 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Region wise, North America had the highest microbiome sequencing market size in 2021, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global microbiome sequencing market was estimated at $859.42 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $3,417.09 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.8 % from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Microbiome sequencing is a method used to analyze the complete genetic makeup of various microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites found within or on the human body. The gut harbors the largest population of microbes, influencing various aspects of human health and disease. By studying microbial communities through sequencing, researchers aim to comprehend their role in conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and infectious diseases, as well as their impact on inflammation and immune system balance.

The objectives of microbiome sequencing include utilizing advanced sequencing technologies to thoroughly characterize the human microbiome across different body sites, exploring associations between microbiome changes and health conditions, and providing standardized data resources and innovative methods for broader scientific studies.

Market trends in microbiome sequencing include increased R&D activities and government support worldwide. Scientists are gaining deeper insights into the significance of microbial communities in human health, even in diseases previously not thought to be linked to microbiology. For example, research has linked changes in gut bacteria to conditions like obesity and recurrent infections.

Government funding, particularly in the US, supports numerous research projects related to microbiome sequencing, ranging from enhancing immune responses against cancer to studying fungal disease prevention strategies. Global spending on microbiome R&D is expected to grow, with initiatives like the UK Research and Innovation Cell granting significant funds for microbiome research.

The microbiome sequencing market analysis is segmented based on techniques, research approaches, end users, and regions. Techniques include shotgun sequencing, RNA sequencing, targeted gene sequencing, and whole-genome sequencing, with RNA sequencing being the most widely used due to its versatility in analyzing specific RNA gene sequences. The market is also classified by research types, such as outsourced and internal, with outsourcing being prevalent due to cost reduction and process streamlining. Academic institutes and research centers are the primary end users, driving market growth due to their extensive microbiome research activities and preference for convenient protocols and precise results.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By technique, the RNA sequencing segment was highest contributor to the microbiome sequencing industry in 2021.

By research, outsourced segment dominated the market in 2021 with highest CAGR during

the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the academic institutes and research centers segment dominated the microbiome sequencing industry in 2021 with highest CAGR during forecast period.

Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Baseclear BV

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Clinical Microbiomics

CosmosID

Microbiome Insights

Molecular Research LP

Novogene Co., Ltd.

OraSure Technologies (Diversigen)

Resphera Biosciences Llc

Zymo Research Corporation