Decolonizing Economics 2024: Earth Day to May Day Summit Set to Inspire Change

The Post-Capitalism Conference, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at redefining economic paradigms, announces its highly anticipated summit, “Decolonizing Economics 2024: Earth Day to May Day.” The event will commence with in-person gatherings in Eureka and McKinleyville, CA on April 20 and 21, followed by an engaging online summit from May 1-3. Registration for this transformative event is now open.

Decolonizing Economics 2024 seeks to address pressing global challenges through a lens of decolonization, centering Indigenous knowledges, environmental justice, and community empowerment. With a diverse lineup of speakers, workshops, and interactive sessions, the summit will foster dialogue, innovation, and action towards building a more equitable and sustainable economic future.

Starting in Eureka, CA on April 20, the Wiyot Tribe will host an Earth Day event. Then, on April 21, an Earth Day Festival in McKinleyville, CA will feature music, presentations, activist training, food, networking opportunities, kid zone, and more! These in-person events are unique opportunities for attendees to engage with thought leaders and changemakers who are putting into practice the process of decolonizing economics.

Following the in-person gatherings, Decolonizing Economics 2024 will transition into an online summit from May 1-3, offering participants worldwide access to thought-provoking discussions and presentations, sharing collaborative initiatives aimed at catalyzing systemic change. From deep dive discussions on key issues like Making Land Back Real, Food Sovereignty, People’s Network for Land & Liberation, Democratizing the Economy, Decolonizing the Law, Traditional Ecological Knowledge, Solidarity Economy 101, and more, there will be something for everyone interested in advancing economic justice and sustainability.

Native Roots Network Co-Founder Miki’ala Catalfano said, “We are honored to be among the future thinking anchoring groups and organizations who are anchoring the important and timely Decolonizing Economics Summit. Decolonizing is an active verb, and we invite others to tune in and be part of the collective act of deconstructing the harmful logic and structures that fuel and maintain colonizing systems and configurations, and in their place implement ways that value life and abundance for our planet’s bio systems and our future.”

Registration for Decolonizing Economics 2024: Earth Day to May Day is now open. To secure your spot and join the movement, visit:

https:// decolonizingeconomicssummit. org/

For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

David Cobb

Co-Coordoinator, US Solidarity Economy Network

[email protected]

707-362-0333 (call/text)

About The Decolonizing Economics Summit:

The Post-Capitalism Conference is a grassroots initiative dedicated to challenging conventional economic narratives and supporting work that heals the land and people. The explicit focus on decolonizing economics is a challenge and commitment to advancing decolonial approaches to economic theory and practice. Through events, workshops, and community engagement, the Post-Capitalism Conference aims to center Indigenous knowledge, environmental justice, and community empowerment in economic discourse and policy making.