Around 55,000 participate in tree planting campaign in NE China

Longjiang Forest Industry Group

HARBIN, China, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 55,000 employees and local residents in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province participated in a tree planting campaign conducted by Longjiang Forest Industry Group on April 20, collectively planting a remarkable total of 531,700 trees.

Over the past decade, a series of measures including cessation, management, nurturing, and afforestation have been diligently implemented across the region, resulting in the effective restoration of the forest ecosystem. This effort has led to significant increases in forest area, forest coverage, and forest stock.

By the conclusion of 2023, the forested area managed by Longjiang Forest Industry Group had expanded from 5.5137 million hectares in 2014 to 5.5795 million hectares; forest coverage surged from 83.72% in 2014 to 84.72%. Notably, the total forest stock experienced robust growth, escalating from 579 million cubic meters in 2014 to 689 million cubic meters by the end of 2023, reflecting an impressive 18.96% increase. On a per-hectare basis, the stock rose from 102.14 cubic meters in 2014 to 125.49 cubic meters, showcasing a substantial growth of 22.86%, equivalent to an increment of 23.35 cubic meters per hectare.

Source: Longjiang Forest Industry Group


Contact person: 
Mr. Li
Tel: 86-10-63074558

