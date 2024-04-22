PRESS RELEASE – World Day for Safety and Health at Work; 28th April 2024

Theme: “Ensuring safe and healthy work now in a changing climate”

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is an annual event celebrated worldwide to promote prevention of occupational accidents and diseases. It is also an awareness raising campaign to turn the attention of countries and leaders on the magnitude of the problem and how promoting and creating safety and health cultures greatly impact the reduction in workplace accidents and illnesses that has caused injuries and fatalities.

Samoa, being a member state of the International Labour Organization since 2005, and commenced the commemoration of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work since 2006. Successively, Samoa has commemorated this important event on the 28th April annually through the Ministry of Commerce,

Industry and Labour.

This years’ theme “Ensuring safe and healthy work now in a changing climate” puts emphasis on the issues of climate change affecting our labour workforce and small to large businesses and organizations environmentally and economically. The lessons learnt and observed requires workplaces to have strong OSH systems and policies to guide Employers and Workers, and all stakeholders on safety in all work places. The Ministry in partnership with stakeholders is committed to the review of existing OSH guidelines and policies to support this important drive.

Consequently, the Ministry, and the National OSH Task Force are planning three (3) activities to commemorate this occasion, namely (i) Awareness for selected industries on OSH systems and relation to climate change. (ii) A Talk show program for ministries and OSH Taskforce members for public awareness on selected radio/TV stations. (iii) An Awards Ceremony to reward commitment of companies and organizations to OSH requirements and systems in place.

The Ministry also acknowledges the continued support of the International Labour Organization and relevant stakeholders in continuing to strengthen work safety and health through the Samoa National Tripartite Forum and National OSH Taskforce.

End.