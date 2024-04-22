United for Muslim Ugyhurs: Elie Wiesel Foundation Brings Interfaith Community Together
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMMWEC's Muslim women speakers bureau, led by esteemed Sri Lankan Muslim faith leader Soraya Deen, recently joined forces with the Elie Wiesel Foundation to shed light on and disrupt the ongoing Uyghur genocide. The two-day conference in New York brought together 200 interfaith leaders and activists, with Soraya Deen delivering an impassioned opening statement addressing the lack of voices surrounding the genocide and violence against women by groups such as Hamas. During her address, Soraya Deen drew attention to the plight of over 1.5 million Uyghurs who are currently facing detention and forced labor. She emphasized the need for Muslim women, including herself, to address rising antisemitism and advocate for justice amidst the Uyghur genocide. Pakistani American academic and an expert of Holocaust and Islam, Mehnaz Afridi, who directs the Holocaust Genocide, and Interfaith Education Center at Manhattan College brought together leaders from around the world to highlight the issue of Uyghur genocide.
New York City Councilmember Eric Dinowitz with Pakistani Muslim faith leader, Anila Ali and academic Mehnaz Aridi
AMMWEC executive Anila Ali also spoke at the conference, highlighting the challenges faced by women who are survivors of mental and physical abuse, as well as the crucial role that diaspora communities play in supporting various communities. Ali expressed her concerns about the lack of awareness within the Muslim world regarding the persecution of Uyghur Muslims and underscored the importance of amplifying their voices. The event featured powerful testimonies from Uyghur women survivors of rape and abuse, shedding light on the urgent need for action and justice in the face of such atrocities. The conference concluded with Muslim and Jewish, and Christian faith leaders coming together to read prayers for justice for the Uyghurs. In her prayer, Ali called upon Almighty God for strength and guidance to speak out against the injustices faced by the Uyghur community and to advocate for justice and equality for all.
Participants praised the collaboration between the Muslim and Jewish communities in standing up for marginalized groups, with Elisha Wiesel, son of Elie Wiesel, continuing his father's legacy as a beacon of hope for the oppressed. The conference aimed to bring attention back to the ongoing Uyghur genocide and to mobilize support for the victims through collective action and advocacy. In light of the testimonies shared and the prayers offered, the conference served as a powerful reminder of the importance of solidarity and action in the face of injustice. As leaders and activists continue to raise their voices for the marginalized and oppressed, the commitment to justice and equality for all remains steadfast.
AMMWEC Executive, Soraya Deen