PRESS RELEASE – APTC and NUS renew longstanding partnership to strengthen skills development in Samoa

The Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) and the National University of Samoa (NUS) are pleased to announce the renewal of their longstanding partnership, reaffirming the commitment to advancing education and vocational training in Samoa.

NUS has been a valuable and trusted partner of APTC since 2007.

The primary goal of the renewed partnership is to enhance the learning outcomes and employability of Samoan Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Education and Culture, Honourable Seuula Ioane Tuaau, emphasised the significance of the partnership.

“The collaboration between NUS and APTC represents a strong and continued commitment towards the delivery of high quality, accessible, and relevant education and training,” Hon. Seuula said.

The partnership aims to build a robust and inclusive TVET sector in Samoa, contributing to the country’s overall development and growth.

Through the partnership, APTC and NUS have collaborated on capability development initiatives to support 48 NUS staff members through leadership and management, training and assessment, International Skills Training (IST), and Advanced IST programs to improve the quality of TVET delivery for Samoan students.

Since 2018, APTC had also supported 166 NUS graduates, including 13 women, in the national Certificate II in Plumbing, Certificate II in Fitting and Machining, and Certificate II in Welding and Fabrication.

Other initiatives include jointly reviewing programs and further developing welding and fabrication, plumbing, and education support programs.

Collaborative efforts also extend to the design, development, and accreditation of the plumbing apprenticeship program facilitated by NUS, alongside the development of a national leadership and management qualification.

Both APTC and NUS enhanced collaboration across student support services through joint initiatives like the Employability Skills Workshop, aimed at preparing graduates for the workforce.

The Acting Australian High Commissioner to Samoa, Claire McGeechan, highlighted the critical role of NUS as a significant TVET institution in Samoa and acknowledged both institutions for recognising that education and training are fundamental to Samoa’s progress and its pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future.

APTC Executive Director, Nicki Baird commended the NUS for their ongoing commitment to this partnership since the beginning of APTC in Samoa.

“APTC welcomes the opportunity to work alongside local partners like NUS to further improve education and training systems which equip Samoan graduates with employment-relevant skills to meet the demands of today’s increasingly competitive workplaces,” Ms Baird said.

As Australia’s major investment in TVET in the Pacific and Timor-Leste, APTC has trained over 20,000 graduates, including more than 2200 Samoans, since 2007.

SOURCE – Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC)