April 22, 2024 Villar urges youth to be "Dedicated Guardians of Mother Earth" Senator Cynthia Villar called on the youth to be protectors of the environment especially the country's protected areas like the Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). She also lauded as "Wetland Heroes" those who joined their Facebook Reel-making contest on LPPWP. "You are all winners to me because by making your videos and promoting this wetland, you are being our "Wetland Heroes," said Villar. Speaking during the celebration of the Earth Day 2024 and 17th Establishment Anniversary of LPPWP, on Saturday, April 20, she acknowledged the youth's big role in taking care of our nature. "The youth inherit this ecological treasure so that your active participation to conserve and preserve our environment is very crucial," she told the youth from Brgy. Alamanza Dos, Las Piñas, who joined her in the "Nature Trip" at LPPWP and clean-up of its coastal shore along the famous Manila Bay. "Please educate yourselves about its unique biodiversity, which you can proudly claim as your own. Engage in community activities, like what you are doing now, and also in future initiatives, such as mangrove planting, bird watching, nature appreciation walks, and educational programs, " she further told them. She also encouraged them to use the social media to raise awareness and inspire others to act. The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment assured her full support and those of Sen. Mark Villar at Rep. Camille Villar to the youth who might want to have their activities at the wetland which was recognized by UNESCO as "Wetland of International Importance." "You must remember that protecting out environment is our responsibility, I urge all of you to be proactive in protecting our very own Las Pinas Paranaque Wetland Park," further said Villar. She called on them to regularly visit LPPWP an impressive piece of nature. Villar, hinimok ang mga kabataan na maging"Dedicated Guardians of Mother Earth" NANAWAGAN si Senator Cynthia Villar sa mga kabataan na maging 'protectors' ng kapaligiran lalo na ang mga 'protected areas' ng bansa gaya ng Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). Pinuri niya na "Wetland Heroes" ang mga lumahok sa kanilang Facebook Reel-making contest tungkol sa LPPWP. "You are all winners to me because by making your videos and promoting this wetland, you are being our "Wetland Heroes," ayon kay Villar. Sa kanyang pananalita sa pagdiriwang ng Earth Day 2024 at 17th Establishment Anniversary ng LPPWP, noong Sabado, April 20, kinilala rin niya ang malaking papel na ginagampanan ng ating mga kabataan sa pag-aalaga sa kalikasan. "The youth inherit this ecological treasure so that your active participation to conserve and preserve our environment is very crucial," sabi ni Villar sa mga kabataan mula sa Brgy. Alamanza Dos, Las Piñas na sumali sa "Nature Trip" sa LPPWP at clean-up coastal shore ng bantog na Manila Bay. "Please educate yourselves about its unique biodiversity, which you can proudly claim as your own. Engage in community activities, like what you are doing now, and also in future initiatives, such as mangrove planting, bird watching, nature appreciation walks, and educational programs, " pahayag pa niya sa mga ito. Hinikayat din niya ang mga ito na gamitin ang social media upang pukawin ang kaalaman at magbigay ng inspirasyon sa iba upang kumilos. Tiniyak ng chairperson ng Senate Committee on Environment ang kanyang buong suporta pati na rin ang suporta nina Sen. Mark Villar at Rep. Camille Villar sa mga kabataang magbabalak ng kabilang gawain sa wetland na itinanghal ng UNESCO bilang "Wetland of International Importance." "You must remember that protecting out environment is our responsibility I urge all of you to be proactive in protecting our very own Las Pinas Paranaque Wetland Park," ani pa ng senador. Umapela rin siya sa mga ito na palagiang bisitahin ang LPPWP, isang impressive piece of nature.