RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC Introduces Trio of Interactive Online Tools to Transform Acoustical Design and Construction
With these tools, we’re not just providing products, we’re offering solutions that integrate into the planning and development phases of any project.”PASSAIC, NJ, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC proudly announces the release of three new interactive online tools: COMP, VIPR, and BIM/REVIT FILES, setting a new benchmark for ease and efficiency in the design and construction industries.
COMP - A powerful resource for professionals to access and compare the acoustic performance data of RPG’s comprehensive product lines, making selection processes more straightforward than ever.
VIPR - Allows designers to experiment with different patterns and finishes, providing not just aesthetic but also performance guidance for how RPG’s acoustic solutions will contribute to the vision and goals for their space.
BIM/REVIT FILES - Ready-to-use, easily accessible BIM objects, acknowledging that over half of AEC professionals now incorporate BIM into their projects.
“With these tools, we’re not just providing products, we’re offering solutions that integrate into the planning and development phases of any project,” said Jeff Madison, President at RPG. “We are committed to advancing the industry by embracing technology that supports innovative and effective design.”
These tools are now available on RPG’s website and represent the company’s dedication to supporting the evolving needs of architects, designers, and construction professionals.
About RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC
With a focus on enhancing the science and aesthetics of acoustical spaces, RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC has established itself as a leader in providing high-quality acoustic solutions to a variety of sectors within the industry.
Ken Fussner
RPG Acoustical Systems
