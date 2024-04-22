Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Alfredo “Freddy” Flores

Published: Apr 21, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Alfredo “Freddy” Flores.

“Jennifer and I join the Los Angeles community in grieving the profound loss of Deputy Sheriff Flores, who demonstrated unwavering dedication and bravery in his service to our state. Our heartfelt condolences are with his loved ones, friends and colleagues. Deputy Flores’ legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

On April 20, 2024, Deputy Flores succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the line of duty six months ago.

Deputy Flores, 51, was a 22-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He is survived by his wife, children, parents, and siblings.

In honor of Deputy Flores, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.