Ibogaine Clinic Aims to Create Sustainable Solutions to Treat Alcohol Addiction

Miami, April 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ibogaine clinic by David Dardashti has announced its latest investigation into the correlation between alcohol addiction and chemical depression.

Alcohol Addiction Treatment: The Ibogaine Clinic, founded by David Dardashti, specializes in providing non-invasive treatments for alcohol addiction through the use of ibogaine. The clinic has launched a new investigation into the correlation between alcohol addiction and chemical depression. It has been found that alcoholics usually strive for success, but the pressure associated with this can cause stressors to carry over into their leisure time. Not only that, but there are often deeply rooted traumas associated with drinking, such as the feeling of guilt and shame. “It is important to recognize that an alcoholic’s addiction is more than just a result of their drinking,” said David Dardashti, CEO of Ibogaine Clinic. “There are underlying factors such as trauma and depression that often contribute to this problem. We want to make sure that we are providing successful, long-term treatment solutions.”

The clinic is planning on collecting quantifiable data and running follow-up investigations to assess the progress of treatment. It is their goal to create sustainable and effective solutions for alcohol addiction. "Going from zero to 100 will often make long term success unsustainable," says Dardashti. "We are dedicated to treating the underlying root chronic drinking rather than the drinking itself. By addressing the root cause, we can create better overall health and improved quality of life for those who are struggling with addiction."

