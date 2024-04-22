Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI - Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4002984

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Emmanuel Baidoo                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/21/24 at approximately 0010 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tulip Street, Lyndon

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

 

ACCUSED: David Sibincich                                               

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of Tulip Street and South Street in Lyndon, VT, when they observed several motor vehicle violations involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator, David Sibincich (66) of Danville. During the initial investigation, Troopers observed Sibincich exhibiting several signs of impairment. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests, resulting in Sibincich revealing additional indicators of impairment. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, where he was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on July 17, 2024, at 0830 hours for charges of DUI-Drug.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/15/24 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Caledonia County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

