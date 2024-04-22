Paved Releases AI-Powered Tools for Newsletter Monetization

Paved launches two new products for publishers, a native digital booking system and a lead discovery tool to help identify advertising opportunities.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paved, the leading tech platform for newsletter sponsorship and native advertising, today announced the launch of two game-changing new monetization tools for publishers – Booker and Radar.

Booker is designed to revolutionize the sponsorship booking system for newsletters, allowing advertisers to seamlessly book sponsorships directly through a shopfront on a publisher’s site.

Radar employs advanced AI to scan over 15,000 newsletters continuously, identifying immediate sponsorship opportunities for publishers. This data can be integrated with a multitude of applications using platforms like Zapier and Make.com, and promises to be invaluable for publishers actively seeking advertising opportunities.

Developed by Paved's in-house tech team, both tools will be offered at no cost for the remainder of the year, so that the publisher community can experience the transformative effects they can have on their business.

"Booker and Radar have been designed to complement each other, creating a complete ecosystem for newsletter publishers to monetize their content more efficiently," said John McLaughlin, founder and CEO of Paved. “This marks a major leap forward in supporting the growth of the creator economy.”

Paved also reaffirmed its commitment to continue the expansion and development of its existing Marketplace and Ad Network, which experienced their biggest quarter ever in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"We are excited about our roadmap, which includes a number of enhancements to our existing platforms, as well as new products,” McLaughlin said.

Further updates on these upcoming advancements will be announced in the near future. For more information about the new tools and how to implement them for your newsletter, please visit www.paved.com.

About Paved

Paved is a leading platform for newsletter sponsorships and native advertising, reaching 250 million monthly engaged subscribers. By connecting over 5,000 newsletter creators with brands, Paved powers mutually beneficial sponsorship campaigns with unprecedented targeting capabilities. As a global, fully distributed team, Paved remains dedicated to developing tools that support and drive the growth of content creators worldwide.

