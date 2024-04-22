The Reading Glass Books Goes to the LA Times Festival of Books 2024
Celebrating literary excellence, community engagement, and authorship.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reading Glass Books, in collaboration with Writers’ Branding, proudly concludes its enriching participation in the esteemed Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024, held at the Black Zone USC, Booth #959. Over the weekend of April 20-21, 2024, the event served as a vibrant celebration of literature—fostering connections between authors, readers, and enthusiasts.
From engaging book signings to interesting book launches, The Reading Glass Books and Writers’ Branding showcased an array of literary gems that delight fairgoers. The booth set literary excellence ablaze, inviting visitors to explore diverse genres and discover new voices.
The following authors graced the event for their respective signings and launches:
- Dr. Albert H. Yurvati, author of the books “Wet My Hands” and “This to Me”
- Kennar Tawnee Chasny, author of the books “Ting! The Silent Warning” and “Carlton: Down Sized”
- Sharon Romero, author of the book “Poetry of a Life”
- Jan Atkinson, author of the books “Victor and the Tactibbarlemac” and “Menopausal Killer Sharks”
- Maureen Ann Meehan, author of the books “60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck)” and Mary MacIntosh Mystery/Thriller Series
- Dr. Sandy Islands, author of the books “A Ripple in Time,” “Be The Light Thoughts for the Day,” “The Complaining Caterpillar,” “The Sneaky Snake,” and “The Timid Turtle”
While unable to attend the fair in person, The Reading Glass Books and Writers’ Branding still highlighted authors Dr. Rachel Wellner, Manny Sousa, Dorothy Fickenscher, and L.B. Wells for the launch of their respective books “Doctoroo Series,” “Passing Through: Exploring the Envelope,” “The Right to a Full Life,” and “The White Coat Effect.”
With 80 book titles showcased, the exhibit provided a platform for emerging talents to shine. From fiction to nonfiction, poetry to prose, the booth offered something for every literary palate, inspiring attendees to plunge into new reading adventures.
In addition to book displays, launches, and signings, The Reading Glass Books and Writers’ Branding welcomed other authors and guests, enriching the event with insightful discussions about the world of literature and publishing.
The following authors visited Booth #959:
- John Jackson, author of “For Whom the Virus Tolls: Resilience, Perseverance, Fortitude, and Survival in the Face of COVID-19”
- Gwynette Ford Lacy, author of “MADAME PH.D.: Growing Up Black in DC and Beating the Odds: Nettie’s DC Story of Perseverance, Hope, and Determination (PHD)”
- William Stephenson, author of “Teachable Moments: Lessons to Enrich Our Mental Health, Our Spiritual Journey and Our Relationships”
- Nancy Benson, author of “Adventures of Fairies and Dragons”
- Laine Faro, author of “Sweets for Him”
- Nealie Miller, author of “A Fresh Start”
As the curtains draw on the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024, The Reading Glass Books and Writers’ Branding extend their gratitude to the organizers, participants, and attendees for making this year’s event a resounding success. With hearts full of gratitude and minds teeming with inspiration, they look forward to continuing their journey of literary exploration and community engagement in the years to come.
