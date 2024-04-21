TOMORROW: In Stanislaus County, Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom Dedicate California’s Newest State Park

STANISLAUS COUNTY – In Stanislaus County, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will celebrate Earth Day and help dedicate the first new state park in nearly a decade. They will also announce when the park will open.

WHEN: Monday, April 22, 2024 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and the Governor’s Office YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Monday, April 22 at 9 a.m.