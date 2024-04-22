CP. Kazor Hosts a Book Signing and launching of “Stories of the Mystery Trust Volume 1,” at Just Love Coffee Café’

The Stories of The Mystery Trust Vol 1 Cover Author CP Kazor - Stories of the Mystery Trust mysterytrust.com

Meet CP. Kazor and purchase all of his books, including the first in the Mystery Trust Series.

BRANDON, FLORIDA, USA, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author CP Kazor is excited to announce the upcoming book sale & signing to be held from 2 PM. Til 4 PM on April 27, 2024, at the Just Love Coffee Café’ 2020 W Brandon Blvd Suite 105, Brandon, FL 33511, for the release of his new book, “Stories of the Mystery Trust .

While transitioning from his second work, "Civil War Battle Born," to "The Mystery Trust: The Beginning," Kazor innovated a strategy to invigorate sales. He began incorporating sponsored content for small businesses into his narratives, offering a unique form of visibility to local enterprises within the community settings of his tales.

Kazor visits small towns and local businesses and uses them as a back drop in writing his stories, then promotes the small towns and businesses as he travels across the US promoting the towns businesses and his books. Just Love Coffee Café’ was just one of the restaurants that starred in his book. Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen, Jesse's Steak and Seafood, O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill in Brandon Florida also had cameo roles in his latest Book “Stories of the Mystery Trust Volume 1, Kazor's narratives intentionally spotlight lesser-known locales and celebrate their homegrown commerce. By painting a positive portrait of these towns and their enterprises, he weaves endorsements seamlessly into his plotlines. As he crafts his characters, local establishments serve as settings, providing a stage where personalities unfold—whether it's through their culinary choices, the manners they display while eating as well as the interaction with service staff.

Why have a book signing in a business other than a bookstore? Kazor answered: “After trying to market my first two books by visiting independent bookstores, no one would give me a chance; maybe it’s my personality, but not one bookstore agreed to let me hold a book signing on their premises. Why? Search me, so this is my plan ‘B’, and it works for me.”

His plan ‘B’ is a reciprocal benefit. Businesses gain free exposure while hosting his book signings, fostering a mutualistic relationship with the author. This ingenious melding of literature and local enterprise creates a win-win scenario for Kazor and the communities his books touch.

Join us on April 27, 2024, from 2 to 4 PM at the Just Love Coffee Café, 2020 W Brandon Blvd Suite 105, Brandon, FL 33511. There will be Gifts and Giveaways and, of course, CP. Kazor’s books will be for sale and signed. All of Kazor's books will be sold at a discount off the Amazon price.

“Stories of the Mystery Trust Volume 1” is currently available on Kindle on Amazon.com, with the paperback version now released.

For more information or to schedule an interview with author CP Kazor, please contact him at 813.833.5777 or via email at cp.kazor@mysterytrust.com.