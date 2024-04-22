Apollo Art Auctions’ April 27-28 sale features connoisseur-level antiquities with superlative provenance

Pair of Sumerian copper cups with conical bodies decorated with protomes of birds of prey, and bulls with rosettes, respectively. Circa 2600-2200 BC. Estimate: £40,000-£60,000 ($50,210-$75,220)

Roman white-marble head depicting Dionysus, god of wine and pleasure. Circa 200AD. Carved in archaic style with idealized fixed features. Similar example in ‘Borghese e l’antico,’ Skira editore, 2011. Estimate: £40,000-£60,000 ($50,210-$75,220).

Rare complete set of four Egyptian stone and wood pseudo-canopic jars used to safeguard organs of the deceased during the mummification process. Ptolemaic Period, 21st Dynasty, circa 332-30BC. Estimate: £12,000-£20,000 ($15,065-$25,110)

Egyptian Amarna Period (ca. 1353-1322 BC) sandstone relief depicting a pharaoh, probably Amenhotep IV Akhenaten, worshiping rays of the god Aten. Estimate: £40,000-£60,000 ($50,210-$75,220)