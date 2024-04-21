Misty Huckabey explains how to Focus on Promoting Self-Love and Compassion

MIAMI, April 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti, an organization that provides ibogaine-assisted addiction treatment, is encouraging those going through treatment to practice compassion towards themselves and others in the months to come.

"Self-Compassion" Self-love is not only about having confidence in oneself, it’s also demonstrated through self-compassion. Practicing self-compassion involves treating yourself in the same manner as you would treat others with respect and care. This involves taking care of our minds and bodies and knowing our limits. Compassion towards others is distinguishable from empathy in a sense that empathy involves understanding what someone might be going through, while compassion is going through and sharing the pain with the person. Sometimes, you may not be able to fully understand what another person might be going through, but the best way to help is simply being supportive and present, knowing that one is there for them. As far as self-compassion is concerned, a person does not necessarily need to talk about what they are going through – rather, allow the presents of others to comfort them. According to Neuroscientist Misty Huckabey, “Empathy is about understanding what someone might be dealing with, compassion involves going through the grieving process with that person.”

Self-compassion involves treating oneself with respect and care, understanding the limits of oneself and sharing the feelings and emotions of others in order to be supportive.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti encourages those going through treatment to practice self-love and compassion, both towards themselves and others. Making sure that our mental and physical health is taken care of is key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, so taking care of ourselves and remaining present to those around us are essential steps to a happier and healthier life.

