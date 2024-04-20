LAW NEWS RELEASE – Man charged in Waianae Barricade Situation – $1,000,000.00

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

Ka ʻOihana Hoʻokō Kānāwai

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

JORDAN LOWE

DIRECTOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 20, 2024

Man charged in Wai‘anae Barricade Situation

HONOLULU – The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) is announcing that Howard Abraham has been charged with multiple criminal offenses stemming from a barricade situation in Wai‘anae on Thursday.

Today, the Department of the Attorney General charged Abraham with three counts of attempted murder in the first degree and one count of causing injury to a law enforcement animal. Bail has now been set at $1,000,000.00.

“We are thankful for the assistance of the Honolulu Police Department in resolving this incident and for the work of the state’s attorneys in charging this case,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe.

On April 18, 2024, at about 10:00 am, Sheriff Division’s Special Operation Section (SOS) deputies arrived at the Ala Walua Street residence to evict Abraham (50). Abraham refused to allow deputies into the residence and failed to comply with their request.

A Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiator was brought in to begin negotiations. After negotiations broke down, deputies entered the home and were allegedly fired at with several arrows by Abraham, who had fled to the top of the stairway landing leading to the second floor.

Abraham then barricaded himself within the residence, refusing to comply. Deputies then requested the assistance of the HPD Specialized Services Division.

As the barricade situation continued overnight, officers made several attempts to take Abraham safely into custody. During one of those attempts, Abraham also allegedly stabbed a Honolulu Police dog. The HPD K9 received veterinary care and is now recovering.

Abraham is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

##

