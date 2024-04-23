Submit Release
Cleveland Resident Receives Rare Opportunity to Study at Prestigious Universities in England

Jon Passow on the set of Starship Troopers 2 with special effects legend and director Phil Tippett

Jon on set with Director Phil Tippett (2003)

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jon Passow, a resident of Cleveland, Ohio, is embarking on an extraordinary journey to England to pursue his dreams of studying at some of the world's leading Performance Universities.

Jon's path to this moment has been marked by resilience and determination. In the summer of 2022, Jon having completed 900 hours of rigorous medical schooling with top honors, was poised to embark on a career dedicated to healing. However, a tragic accident just five days after graduation changed the course of his life, leading him to re-discover his passion for acting.

"The accident put a very real end date onto the longevity of my new medical massage career," Jon reflects, "but out of this accident came a new life path in pursuing my life dream of acting."

With a background in Hollywood, where he has contributed to over 50 movies, TV shows, and commercials including productions like Pirates of the Caribbean and Starship Troopers 2, Jon's transition to the world of performing arts was a natural progression.

Jon's talent and dedication have been recognized by two prestigious institutions: Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, founded by Sir Paul McCartney of Beatles fame, and University of Essex East 15. Amid fierce competition, Jon secured one of only 18 seats available at Liverpool and earned a place among 28 students out of 2,000 applicants at the University of Essex.

Awaiting a decision from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, Jon is preparing to embark on his European adventure in mid-August, accompanied by his feline companion, Amos, whom he rescued from a bobcat in Northern California eight years ago.

To support Jon and Amos in covering the initial costs of studying abroad, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched. Donations and shares are welcomed and can be made through the campaign link right here.

