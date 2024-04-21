Business Awards UK 2024 Business Training and Education Awards: Celebrating Excellence in Corporate Learning

Business Awards UK commends leaders in business training and education, showcasing their dedication and innovation in professional development.

Business Awards UK proudly unveils the distinguished list of winners and finalists for the 2024 Business Training and Education Awards, recognising leaders who have made substantial contributions to corporate learning and development. This year's accolades celebrate the dedication, innovation, and exceptional standards demonstrated by organisations committed to professional growth and workforce excellence across various industries.

Business Awards UK 2024 Business Training and Education Awards Winners

Connect Training - Best Diversity and Inclusion Training

Finance Training Academy Limited - Best Online Training Service Provider

MDS Limited - Best Employee Development Provider

Key Performance Training - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

DB Schenker - Best Leadership Development Program

MHScot Workplace Wellbeing CIC - Best Learning Management System

The Agile Group - Best Customised Training

Prospero Learning - Best Upskilling Provider

PGL Midlands Ltd - Business Training Provider of the Year

Alderley - Business Training Manager of the Year

Tactical Medical Rescue Ltd - Rising Star Award

Paseda360 - Newcomer Training Provider of the Year

NR Medical Training - Best Learning and Development Strategy

Business Awards UK 2024 Business Training and Education Awards Finalists

Connex Education Academy - Best Online Training Service Provider Finalist

MDS Limited - Best Leadership Development Program Finalist

Global University Systems - Best Diversity and Inclusion Training Finalist, Rising Star Award Finalist

Ardent Training - Best Learning Management System Finalist

The Reiki Experience - Business Training Manager of the Year Finalist

CCL Academy - Best Learning and Development Strategy Finalist

HIT Training Ltd - Business Training Provider of the Year Finalist

JPF First Aid - Rising Star Award Finalist, Business Training Provider of the Year Finalist

Kanso Design - Best Customised Training Finalist

Legal Training by Immigration Advice Service - Best Employee Development Provider Finalist, Business Training Manager of the Year Finalist

Circular Economy Innovation Communities - Best Customised Training Finalist

EducateMe Group - Best Upskilling Provider Finalist, Newcomer Training Provider of the Year Finalist

PGL Midlands Ltd - Newcomer Training Provider of the Year Finalist

sfG MentorNet - Best Employee Development Provider Finalist, Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist

100% Effective Ltd - Best Online Training Service Provider Finalist

Lofty Heights Skills Academy - Best Upskilling Provider Finalist

The Studio by MB - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist

Tricres Ltd - Best Leadership Development Program Finalist

Thurrock Training Consultancy - Best Learning and Development Strategy Finalist

Setting New Standards in Professional Education

The 2024 Business Training and Education Awards shine a spotlight on the transformative power of dedicated training initiatives that not only adapt to but also anticipate the needs of the modern workforce. This year, winners have distinguished themselves through pioneering approaches, such as immersive virtual reality training and highly customised programs that cater specifically to sector-specific demands, proving that effective education is key to both personal and corporate success.

These leaders in training exemplify excellence in a variety of practices, from enhancing diversity and inclusion to fostering technological advancements in learning management systems. Their commitment to developing tailored and impactful learning experiences not only boosts individual performance but also fundamentally shifts organisational capabilities, setting new benchmarks for the industry.

As businesses continue to navigate a rapidly changing economic landscape, the achievements of these winners and finalists demonstrate the critical role of comprehensive and flexible training solutions in sustaining business growth and innovation. Business Awards UK encourages a continued focus on elevating educational standards and nurturing a culture of lifelong learning and development.

To find out more about the 2024 Business Training and Education awards and its winners, please contact Business Awards UK.

Company Details:



Organization: Business Awards UK



Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director



Email: mark@business-awards.uk



Website: https://business-awards.uk



Contact Number: +441422 771042



Country: United Kingdom



City: HALIFAX

The information provided does not constitute endorsement of any activities or claims mentioned in the press release. Neither KISS PR, nor its distribution partners, are responsible for the validity or accuracy of the information provided. Decisions based on the content of the press release are at the reader's own risk. For further inquiries about the company or the content issued, please contact the source company directly. Details about the source company are included in the press release.