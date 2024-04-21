Pink One Productions Inc. Announces Arrival of Hit Comedy Series Pink Is In on Tubi

This award-winning Canadian comedy is now available for streaming in the USA, Mexico, and Australia, as well as on Amazon Prime in the UK.

HAMILTON, CANADA, April 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pink One Productions Inc. invites American viewers to experience the hilarious comedy of Pink Is In, now streaming on Tubi in the USA, Mexico, and Australia, as well as Amazon Prime in the UK. The series has been touted as the next big show out of Canada following the same path as Schitt’s Creek, Letter Kenny, and Trailer Park Boys. Pink Is In is a comical look at a dysfunctional women’s prison administration and the unhinged inmates in their care.Nationally acclaimed Canadian critic Richard Crouse said, “It has a British comedy vibe. It feels like something that came from the 70s or 80s style of comedy, so I think that’s pretty cool.”John Doyle of The Globe and Mail said, “A truly insane but admirable women's prison comedy. This is one of those gutsy Canadian comedies that deserves a much bigger audience.”The Powers Point Podcast said, “It’s like The Office behind bars.”The series features incredible Canadian talent Elley-Ray Hennessy (My Little Pony) as Warden Dungworth, Natasha Bromfield (Downsizing, Painkiller) as LaShawndra the Therapist, and Patrick McKenna (The Red Green Show, Traders) as foreign exchange Warden Colonel Kwoka."This show has something for everyone!" says show-runner Lisa Crawford. The series also features Trish Rainone as Top Dog, AC Peterson (Tulsa Kings), and Darren Stewart-Jones as drag queen Ruby LaRue. Writer Kim Lombard also plays the role of CEO Pip Barnett.The Christmas special stars iconic Canadian actress Jayne Eastwood (Going Down The Road, My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise).The producers of the Hamilton-based sitcom, are thrilled to announce the series has received three 2024 ‘Canadian Screen Awards’ nominations. Elley-Ray Hennessy (Best Lead Performance Web Program or Series), Patrick McKenna (Best Lead Performance Web Program or Series), Jayne Eastwood (Best Supporting Performance Web Program or Series). "We are so proud of these marvelous artists,” says creator and producer Lisa Crawford.The 12-episode strip is produced by Lisa Crawford and Darren Stewart-Jones, executive producer Goldy Locks, written by Kim Lombard, and directed by Aharon Jinjihashvili & Christine Buijs.Pink Is In is distributed by Los Angeles-based Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution.Film Festival Awards include - the 2021 DMOFF, LA Independent Women Film Awards, and Niagara Falls International Short Festival. Nominations include the ACTRA Awards Best Series Ensemble three years in succession (2022, 2023, and 2024).Pink Is In’s 90-second teaser is available at https://vimeo.com/932126207 . For social media promotions, followers may use #pinkisinshow for content cross-posting. The show’s cast and crew are also set to appear at a comic con in September 2024. For more information about the show, visit http://www.pinkisin.net now.Chatsworth Prison - It’s a fun hang!About Pink One Productions Inc.Pink One Productions Inc. is a Canadian production company behind the hit comedy series “Pink Is In,” now streaming on Tubi in the USA, Mexico, and Australia, as well as Amazon Prime in the UK. With a commitment to delivering laughter and entertainment, Pink One Productions Inc. celebrates the comedic talent of Canada while captivating audiences worldwide.