IWill GITA: Microsoft Renews Funding for World's First Gen-AI Hindi Mental Health Program through AI4A

Microsoft supports IWill again with AI4A funding for IWill GITA World's First Controlled Gen-AI Mental Health Companion in Hindi to reach 615 Million Users

DELHI, INDIA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IWill, a Leading AI and Digital Health Startup from India has received fresh funding from Microsoft's 'AI for Accessibility' program to accelerate IWill GITA, the World's First Controlled Generative-AI Mental Health Companion in Hindi. In 2022, Microsoft had funded IWill under the same program to accelerate and enable the development of IWill GITA in Hindi.

IWill GITA is the World's First Controlled Generative-AI CBT-based model in Hindi that leverages the potential of Generative-AI while Maintaining Clinical Flows and Responsible AI Use. IWill GITA started its pilot launch in January 2024. It aims to provide access to 615+ million Hindi-speaking population with the most effective Mental health Support in rural and urban India at the most affordable price. With 80%+ treatment gap, IWill GITA developed for empathetic help and personalized care as an AI assistant, meets the needs of the Citizens of Bharat.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Ioana Tanase, Accessibility PM, Microsoft said, "We are very excited to support the IWill team as they further develop IWill GITA. Our shared vision is to broaden the horizons of mental health support, reaching out to an even larger audience and serving more people within the Hindi-speaking community.”

Ms. Shipra Dawar, Founder & CEO of IWill and ePsyClinic, added, "We're so excited and humbled to receive the continued support from Microsoft. Microsoft's immense support was invaluable in helping us create IWill GITA and we feel honored that basis its success and future vision, Microsoft AI4A extended the funding and support.

IWill GITA [Gen-AI Inclusive Therapy Assistant] is CBT-based & inspired by Lord Krishna's ethos and the immense significance of GITA. As highlighted by our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji that more work is needed in the field of mental health awareness and help, continuing on our Mission, Microsoft's continued financial, technical support, and mentoring, to enable last-mile mental healthcare access that is affordable and effective, is truly invaluable for us"

About the Microsoft AI for Accessibility program

AI for Accessibility is a program aimed at harnessing the power of AI to amplify human capability for more than one billion+ people around the world, with disabilities. Advocating for people with disabilities, the program is committed to influencing the future of technology to ensure global independence and inclusion.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/accessibility/innovation

About IWill

As a leading AI and digital mental healthcare and reproductive and holistic healthcare startup provider, IWill has partnered with several State Governments & Public Health Departments (B2G), Global public health Institutions, large corporations (B2B), as well as individuals directly (D2C) to provide effective, high quality and affordable health services to people at the comfort of their homes. The platform has helped several million through therapeutic content, digital human-led and AI-based programs especially focussed on Mental Health and Reproductive Health and Agency.

https://iwillcare.io/

