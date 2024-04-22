Broadcasting Equipment Market is projected to surpass US$38.911 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.56%
The broadcasting equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% from US$26.532 billion in 2022 to US$38.911 billion by 2029.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the broadcasting equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$38.911 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The key growth drivers to propel the broadcasting equipment market during the forecasted period are
• The growing demand for video streaming and the need for high-quality or 4K resolution video content is driving the demand for suitable broadcasting equipment that can capture high-quality videos with better resolution and microphones that can record clear audio for the public.
• Another factor that boosts the sales of broadcasting equipment in the market is the significant rise in digital platforms in recent times like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other OTT platforms coupled with the introduction of technologies like AR or augmented reality and VR or virtual reality services that are growing the demand for this broadcasting equipment in the market.
Also, there is a major shift towards cloud-based technologies across the globe. Therefore, broadcasting services are adopting cloud-based services for smooth operation and the growing need for broadcasting infrastructure with a significant rise in media content worldwide are the factors contributing to the growing demand for broadcasting equipment in the market.
The broadcasting equipment market, by product type, is divided into four types- encoders, servers, cameras, and amplifiers. These different types of products are essential for the proper broadcasting of high-quality videos to the public each of them has a specific function that they perform to provide better quality. Hence, these different types of products in broadcasting equipment are expected to fuel the market.
The broadcasting equipment market, by application, is divided into two types- radio and television. These broadcasting equipment are applied in different use cases for instance, in television these are used in several news channels that broadcast daily news live for the viewers, and these different broadcasting equipment such as cameras and microphones ensure smooth broadcasting of the news and make the viewer experience better which further helps in the growth of the broadcasting equipment market over the forecast period.
The broadcasting equipment market, by technology, is divided into two types- analog and digital. This broadcasting equipment comes in a variety of technologies, for instance, in recent times several broadcasting companies have switched over to digital broadcasting using platforms like Netflix or YouTube where they need digital broadcasting equipment. Hence, the availability of different kinds of broadcasting equipment that cater to different types of technologies is expected to propel growth in the market.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the broadcasting equipment market during the forecasted period as this region has rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization in the region which has positively affected the growth of media and entertainment industry in the region. The growth of the media and entertainment industry coupled with high-speed internet availability across the region in several different countries like China, Japan, and India has contributed significantly to boost the broadcasting equipment market in the Asia Pacific region.
The research includes several key players from the broadcasting equipment market, such as Eletec Radio Broadcasting Equipment & Transmitters, Rohde & Schwarz, ROSS VIDEO LTD, Autoscript Limited, Heartland Video Systems Inc., ALC NetworX GmbH, PESA, TELEMETRICS INC, and ENENSYS Technologies.
The market analytics report segments the broadcasting equipment market using the following criteria:
• By Product Type
o Encoders
o Servers
o Camera
o Amplifiers
o Others
• By Application
o Radio
o Television
• By Technology
o Analog
o Digital
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Eletec Radio Broadcasting Equipment & Transmitters
• Rohde & Schwarz
• Ross Video Ltd.
• Autoscript Limited
• Heartland Video Systems Inc.
• Alc Networx Gmbh
• Pesa
• Telemetrics Inc
• Enensys Technologies
