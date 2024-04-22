Flexible Packaging Market is estimated to reach US$287.56 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.1%
The flexible packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from US$217.065 billion in 2022 to US$287.56 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the flexible packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$287.56 billion by 2029.
Flexible packaging incorporates the utilization of flexible materials to package different products. The flexible materials involved in the process of packaging are plastic, paper, film, and foil. The variability nature of flexible packaging makes it the best suited for various industries like food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals where adaptable packaging is essential. Flexible packaging has many benefits that help in decreasing waste, increasing productivity, and being nature-friendly, and the weight of the flexible packaging material is low compared to other packaging materials.
The flexible packaging is an essential material in various industries across the globe the material's flexibility in fulfilling the demand of the product is a necessary component in packaging. The flexible nature of materials can easily change their shape when it's filled or used. These features enhance the demand for flexible packaging in the future days.
Growing demand in the food and beverage industry is the primary driving force behind the flexible packaging market growth. The food and beverage sector is driving the market for flexible packaging market as the food and beverage industry requires these low-weight pouches and bags that help preserve food safety by enhancing freshness and cater to a longer duration of time also these flexible packaging helps those who are busy with their life as these packaging solutions are convenient and nature friendly in nature. These are the most common factors that propel the flexible packaging market in the future.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the flexible packaging market growth.
• For instance, in April 2023 ProAmpac is innovatively transforming the business of packaging by offering ProActive Recyclable Fibersculpt. This cutting-edge technology will employ top barrier fibers so that thermoforming technology can be replaced. This FibreSculpt has been defined as being cold food products type like meats and cheese and it performed very improved as well as directly recycling through curbside.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/flexible-packaging-market
The flexible packaging market, based on type is segmented into four categories namely pouch, bags, film, and others. Pouches and bags are expected to account for the major share of the flexible packaging market. These pouches and bags are used widely in various platforms due to their compact size, a perfect option for single-serve, and resealability option.
The flexible packaging market, based on material is segmented into three categories namely plastic, paper, and aluminium. Aluminium is expected to account for the major share of the flexible packaging market. The aluminum material is used in various industries due to its rigid property protecting the product from sunlight, moisture, and other environmental conditions.
The flexible packaging market, based on end-user is segmented into four categories namely food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. Food and beverage is expected to account for the major share of the flexible packaging market. The food and beverage industry prefers flexible packaging due to its lightweight and can be portable with a one-time serve option.
Based on geography, the flexible packaging market is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to various reasons. In countries like China, India, Japan, North Korea, and Taiwan there is a growing demand for flexible packaging in various industries, including food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The demand is being driven by these nations due to increased globalization, busy lifestyles, and growing demand for processed food in the region will drive the flexible packaging market in the future days.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the flexible packaging market, that have been covered are Amcor plc (Bemis Company, Inc.), One Rock (Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH), Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, Huhtamaki, and FlexPak Services LLC.
The market analytics report segments the flexible packaging market as follows:
• By Type
o Pouch
o Bags
o Film
o Others
• By Material
o Plastic
o Paper
o Aluminium
• By End- User
o Food & Beverage
o Personal care
o Pharmaceutical
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Amcor plc (Bemis Company, Inc.)
• One Rock (Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH)
• Sealed Air Corporation
• Berry Global, Inc.
• Coveris Holdings S.A.
• Sonoco Products Company
• Mondi Group
• Huhtamaki
• FlexPak Services LLC
