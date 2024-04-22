Mobile Phone Accessories Market is estimated to reach US$137.432 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.89%
The mobile phone accessories market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% from US$86.221 billion in 2022 to US$137.432 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the mobile phone accessories market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$137.432 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Mobile phone accessories are the hardware components that are not involved in the manufacturer's design for how mobile phones operate. These accessories mainly aim to increase the user experience and provide additional benefits in using the phone. These accessories are classified into two types generic and specific where generic refers to the accessories that are suitable to all mobile phones, and specific accessories are particularly designed for certain phones based on the requirements.
The some examples of mobile phone accessories include a portable charger, screen protectors, mobile phone body covers, and headphones. These mobile phone accessories enrich the user experience and add style to the mobile phones as these hardware components can be modified to add a fresh look to the mobile phones.
The increase in smartphone adoption is the primary driving force behind the mobile phone accessories market growth. For instance, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India published an article in August 2023, it stated that in the year 2023, there were 821.41 million mobile device users in India with respective phones and dongles.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the mobile phone accessories market growth.
• For instance, in August 2023 Belkin launched various technologies at the IFA trade show 2023 the product portfolio consists of Qi2 wireless charger with robust charging capabilities, high-performance USB-C GaN wall chargers for charging various devices, and premium audio products.
The mobile phone accessories market, based on product type is segmented into five categories namely headphones, charger, power bank, protective case, and others. Powerbank is expected to account for the major share of the mobile phone accessories market. Due to power banks are compact electronic device that acts as charge storage to charge mobile phones due to their convenience and charge-holding capacity power banks are the preferred choice for mobile phone charging.
The mobile phone accessories market, based on price range is segmented into three categories namely premium, mid and low. Low is expected to account for the major share of the mobile phone accessories market. The low-price accessories like screen protectors, and mobile phone body covers are usually preferred by many users due to their functionality and affordability.
The mobile phone accessories market, based on distribution channel is segmented into two categories namely online and offline. Offline is expected to account for the major share of the mobile phone accessories market. The consumers more often prefer offline due to their convenience and have the option to look into various accessories in physical stores.
Based on geography, the mobile phone accessories market is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to a variety of reasons. In countries like China, India, Japan, and Thailand there is a growing demand for mobile phone accessories in various industries, including consumer electronics, manufacturing, communication, and technology. The demand is being driven by these nations due to the growing adoption of mobile phones in the region with innovative product offerings in the market which are attracting the customers for more purchase decisions.
The research includes several key players from the mobile phone accessories market, such as Belkin International Inc., Harman International, Aukey, Anker Innovations, Samsung, Apple Inc., and Google.
The market analytics report segments the mobile phone accessories market as follows:
• By Product Type
o Headphone
o Charger
o Power Bank
o Protective Case
o Others
• By Price Range
o Premium
o Mid
o Low
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Belkin International Inc.
• Harman International
• Aukey
• Anker Innovations
• Samsung
• Apple Inc.
