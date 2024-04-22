NextGen HR's "The Ultimate HR Generalist Handbook - 2024" Launch Event Marks a Milestone in HR Education
International Book Launch. comprehensive guidebook for Human Resource Management professionals and enthusiasts alike authored by Meghana from NextGen HR AcademyMYSORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextGen HR is pleased to announce the successful launch of "The Ultimate HR Generalist Handbook - 2024", a comprehensive guidebook for HR Management professionals and enthusiasts alike. The book launch event, held in collaboration with Mahajana's College, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, management, faculty, and industry professionals.
The event, hosted at Mahajana's College, served as an engaging platform for students to delve into the world of Human Resources. Attendees actively participated in a quiz focused on HR Career Roadmap and Corporate HRM, gaining valuable insights and knowledge. The author, Meghana, the Head of Training and Founder of NextGen HR Academy, shared insights about Human Resource Management Career Roadmap and how MBA students can prepare themselves for a successful HRM career.
"The Ultimate HR Generalist Handbook - 2024" offers practical guidance, industry insights, and best practices essential for aspiring HR professionals and seasoned practitioners alike. Authored by Meghana, the book (Paperback as well as E-book) is now available for purchase on Notionpress.com, Amazon, and Flipkart, plus Amazon worldwide sites, providing easy access to readers worldwide.
"We are thrilled to launch 'The Ultimate HR Generalist Handbook - 2024' and to have had the opportunity to engage with the bright minds at Mahajana's College. This book is a printed version of our international best-seller course 'The Ultimate HR Generalist: Ace Human Resource Management' (The course has reached 15000+ professionals, beginners and Udemy for Business clients on udemy platform)" said Meghana, Head-Training at NextGen HR. "This book aims to serve as a comprehensive resource for anyone interested in the field of Human Resources, offering valuable insights and practical tips to navigate the complexities of HR management." added Harish Machaiah, HOD, Pooja Bhagawat Mahajanas College.
In addition to the book launch, twelve lucky participants of the quiz were awarded complimentary access to NextGen HR's online certification courses (nextgenhr.co.in)
Looking ahead, NextGen HR is committed to fostering knowledge exchange and professional development in collaboration with educational institutions and industry partners. Plans are underway to organize further events and initiatives aimed at empowering students and professionals across various domains. NextGen HR has successfully trained 15000+ HRM & payroll students and working professionals online, helping in upskilling with latest skills to get certified and job ready.
For more information about "The Ultimate HR Generalist Handbook - 2024" and NextGen HR's upcoming Online HR & Payroll Certification Programs, please visit https://www.nextgenhr.co.in/ or email: nextgenhr.training@gmail.com
Deepa Gupta
NextGen HR
nextgenhr.training@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube