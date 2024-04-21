<Strong>Raising Awareness: April Designated as Sexual Assault Awareness Month</Strong>

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang recently proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. During the proclamation, they were joined by the Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence and various representatives of local advocacy groups, who highlighted the prevalence of sexual assault and the importance of supporting survivors in the CNMI.

