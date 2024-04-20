Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mayor of Victoria Marianne Alto

CANADA, April 20 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Mayor of Victoria, Marianne Alto, to discuss co-operation on key priorities.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor discussed the importance of housing, community safety, and infrastructure, as well as the current fiscal landscape in cities across British Columbia.

On housing, Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor Alto discussed the City of Victoria’s ambition and leadership in accelerating the construction of new homes, including through the Housing Accelerator Fund agreement with the federal government. The Prime Minister also highlighted Budget 2024 measures that will support Canada’s housing needs.

The two leaders also spoke about the city’s evolving infrastructure needs and exchanged perspectives on the future of Canadian cities.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor Alto looked forward to working together on shared priorities.