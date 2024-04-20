Submit Release
News Search

There were 153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,317 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mayor of Victoria Marianne Alto

CANADA, April 20 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Mayor of Victoria, Marianne Alto, to discuss co-operation on key priorities.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor discussed the importance of housing, community safety, and infrastructure, as well as the current fiscal landscape in cities across British Columbia.

On housing, Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor Alto discussed the City of Victoria’s ambition and leadership in accelerating the construction of new homes, including through the Housing Accelerator Fund agreement with the federal government. The Prime Minister also highlighted Budget 2024 measures that will support Canada’s housing needs.

The two leaders also spoke about the city’s evolving infrastructure needs and exchanged perspectives on the future of Canadian cities.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor Alto looked forward to working together on shared priorities.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mayor of Victoria Marianne Alto

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more