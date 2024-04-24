CADimensions Donates State-of-the-Art 3D Printer to Le Moyne College, Advancing Tech Education
The latest printer will enhance hands-on learning for students and broaden access to advanced technology in the Syracuse community.SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DiLaura Inspiration and Design Lab at Le Moyne College has received another remarkable donation from CADimensions – the Stratasys F370 3D Printer. The official handoff took place on April 19th. This printer will equip students and the Syracuse community with sophisticated tools that will elevate educational experiences in engineering and design.
Why This Donation Matters:
The Stratasys F370 printer offers exceptional capabilities beneficial for academia:
• Automated Calibration and Large Build Size: Enables students to work on larger, more intricate projects, closely simulating real-world engineering tasks.
• Material Versatility: Allows the use of various materials, amplifying students' experience and adapting to different design needs and functionalities.
Impact on Education:
• Enhancing Real-World Applications: By linking classroom theory with practical use, the Stratasys F370 provides students with a deeper understanding of their studies and prepares them for professional challenges.
• Career Readiness: Familiarity with advanced technologies such as 3D printing equips students for future roles in industries that rely on these skills, increasing their employability.
• Encouraging Innovation: Access to cutting-edge technology stimulates creativity and problem-solving, crucial skills in today’s job market.
Community Engagement and Educational Outreach:
Le Moyne College expands access to technology through its upgraded lab facilities, engaging the Syracuse community in STEM education. The Keenan Innovators Program, tailored for local middle schoolers, is just one example. The lab's initiatives benefit both students and residents, promoting a deeper appreciation for science and technology.
“As participants utilize the expansive resources of the DiLaura Inspiration and Design Lab, they're not just learning—they're actively shaping the future of innovation. We are building a world where creativity is boundless, and every idea can make a real impact. Adding the F370 printer to the DiLaura Inspiration and Design Lab allows unprecedented opportunities to experiment and create. The DiLaura Inspiration and Design Lab is not just enhancing academic resources; it's opening doors to endless possibilities for all.” - Doug Hill, Director of the Maker Institute at Le Moyne College.
About CADimensions:
Since 1990, CADimensions, Inc. in Syracuse, NY, leads in 3D printing and CAD software. Their goal: Empower the engineering and manufacturing communities with innovative solutions. Teaming up with industry giants like Stratasys and SOLIDWORKS, they drive industry transformation and elevate education through cutting-edge tech.
“Through the donation of this state-of-the-art 3D printer to the DiLaura Inspiration and Design Lab, we're investing in both Le Moyne College students and the wider engineering community. Our aim is to foster exploration and innovation, creating pathways for growth and development in the STEM and STEAM fields. CADimensions and our family are very fortunate to be part of this incredible learning community.” - Pete DiLaura, CADimensions Founder and CEO.
