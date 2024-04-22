ICE CUBE, signed on to be Executive Producer and Talent for the new television show, Weed and Munchies.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Weed and Munchies cast is high-profile celebrities sharing stories, wisdom and hilarious advice while visiting best cannabis club dispensaries and dining at an array of restaurants throughout Los Angeles such as Kevin Hart’s restaurants and former NBA star Kevin Johnsons Fixins restaurant.
Weed and Munchies, a ride along with ICE CUBE, MACSHAWN100, WARREN G, LUENELL, XZIBIT, BABY BASH and many more celebrities will entertain and speak to the fans on an unparalleled level showing the true caliber of these celebrities. Weed and Munchies show will no doubt entertain with its all-star cast and bring to light the medicinal benefits of cannabis. As the celebrities travel and dine around Los Angeles they will be hanging out at restaurants, sharing inside stories from their acting, producing, creating music and worldwide tours.
Weed and Munchies will film its first six episodes in and around the Los Angeles area. ICE CUBE sits down with a diverse cast from his life’s work with over ninety acting credits in entertainment.
Ice Cube, born in South Central Los Angeles, entered entertainment as a singer and songwriter with the controversial and influential band N.W.A. His compositions with the group included many of the classic cuts from their debut LP "Straight Outta Compton" (Ruthless/Priority, 1989), including the title track, "Gangsta Gangsta" and "Express Yourself." In 1990, Ice Cube created commercially and critically acclaimed solo albums, starting with "AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted" (Priority, 1990). Ice Cube’s second solo album, "Death Certificate" (Priority, 1991), a concept album about the fall and rise of the Black man, sold two million copies. Ice Cube’s follow up solo output (six albums to date total) sold over ten million copies. As Producer, Ice Cube, discovered Yoyo, Del the Funky Homosapien, K-Dee and Mack 10. Ice Cube also produced, wrote, toured and recorded with Public Enemy, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, George Clinton, The D.O.C., Michel'e, Big Daddy Kane, WC & The Madd Circle (which spawned the solo career of Coolio), former N.W.A. bandmate Dr. Dre and Cypress Hill. Ice Cube also recorded with two post-N.W.A. side-project bands, Da Lench Mob ("Guerillas In Tha Mist", Street Knowledge/East-West, 1991) and Westside Connection ("Bow Down", Priority, 1996). Ice Cube’s movie career has also been stellar. Ice Cube's debut in Boyz n the Hood (1991) led to more roles in such films as Trespass (1992), Dangerous Ground (1997) and Anaconda (1997). Ice Cube also appeared, as himself, in the comedy CB4 (1993). Ice Cube is also familiar with the other side of the camera as Director of music videos and as co-writer on his screenwriting debut, Friday (1995).
To date, ICE CUBE has been in over ninety acting roles, produced over thirty-five productions, and continues to entertain with Weed and Munchies, the television show which bring celebrities together with humor, music, and food around Los Angeles.
Weed and Munchies television show was created by MACSHAWN100. A West Coast Bay Area rapper signed to Snoop Dogg’s Doggy Style records. MACSHAWN100 brings together the amazing ICE CUBE, WARREN G, LUENELL, XZIBIT, Kurupt, BABY BASH, NFL Coach Hue Jackson to the show as well as others celebrities in both the music and film industry.
Additional information, a media kit, photos are available at http://www.weedandmunchiestvshow.com.
Contact: Rod L Harrell
Email: rlharrell@rlhtalent.com
Phone: 661-476-0778
Rod L Harrell
RLHTalent Publicity and Productions
+1 661-476-0778
