KSN Construction Introduces New Kid-Friendly Bathroom Remodeling
Introducing innovative design solutions, KSN Construction increased standards in bathroom remodeling, focusing on kids' happiness, safety and quality of life.
Home remodeling begins in the heart of every family member. Improving our home is enhancing our family’s future.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest trend in remodeling comes from KSN Construction General Remodeling, a small family-owned business from Chicago. During their 20+ years in remodeling and general construction, KSN Construction General Remodeling and its founder, Leo Kapetanovic, have always given back to the community. With a deep understanding of neighborhood needs and wishes, they have constantly adjusted the remodeling services they offer.
— Leo Kapetanovic
Their latest initiative is remodeling bathrooms to fulfill the needs of young families and their children. KSN Construction's approach consists of four remodeling groups of works, each addressing a specific issue.
Kid-friendly Bathroom Floors: For child-friendly bathroom remodels, KSN introduced slip-resistant floors such as vinyl and matte porcelain with colorful designs. Vinyl offers safety and easy upkeep. Matte porcelain is another top choice, known for its toughness, wear resistance, and safe matte finish that increases slip resistance without sacrificing style.
Night-time Comfort with Motion-Activated Lighting: Nighttime visits to the bathroom are often frightening for children, disrupting sleep and causing discomfort. Installing motion-activated lighting that illuminates the bathroom as a child approaches provides a safe, comforting path. Such lighting encourages independence, increases safety, stimulates calming dreams, and reduces the need to wake parents.
Organized and Safe Bath Toy Storage: Bath time can turn from fun to frustration when toys are scattered everywhere. Choosing the right storage options, like mesh bags or suction cup baskets, helps maintain a tidy space. Organizers keep toys neatly stored and allow for quick drying, reducing risks of mold and bacteria growth, promoting responsibility, and preventing accidents.
Engaging Shower Features: Many kids see shower time as a chore. KSN Construction adjusts bathrooms to be more appealing and kid-friendly, transforming bath times into eagerly anticipated experiences. Installing features like wall-mounted waterfall dispensers, magic temperature-sensitive paint, eco-friendly water games, musical shower systems, and height-adjustable handheld showerheads help parents, making the shower time enjoyable and interactive for children.
With a keen understanding of young families' needs, KSN Construction's latest bathroom remodeling innovations are establishing new standards. The special attention to kid-friendly designs promotes safety, makes daily hygiene tasks appealing, removes night fears, and decreases tidying up time and effort. As a result, families experience less stress and more enjoyable interactions, contributing to overall happiness in the community.
The broader implications of KSN Construction’s work extend beyond individual homes, contributing to a safer, more joyful environment where young families flourish.
