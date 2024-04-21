Invite speaker Presentation: True Stories of Early life in Northern and Upper Michigan.
Invite Anne Crans to speak about her new book "PICTURED LIFE" and play her flute professionally for your Group, Radio program, TV program, or Internet Blog.GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invite Anne Crans to speak and play her flute professionally for your Group, Radio program, TV program, or Internet Blog, about True Stories of Early 20th Century life in Northern and Upper Michigan. These stories are detailed in her newly published book “Pictured Life”. https://www.anncrans.com
"The promise of new lands, education for immigrant children, large barns of meaningful, architectural design – tell the story … walking, canoeing – discovery, observing. Immersed in nature – use your imagination viewing colorful diversity within nature of wild flowers, birds and insects. “Pictured Life” will stimulate your imagination, as memories of past are relived".
IMAGINE … “Take Time to imagine…”
Listen to the call of the birds, the sounds of crickets; listen to the voices of the children singing. It is early morning; you are feeding grain to the black and white Holsteins, behind North Bessemer School.
In “Pictured Life”, the lives of Dutch, Finns, Norwegians, and Swedes – Upper Peninsula’s immigrants are revealed. This story takes the reader through family struggles and toils; shining a spotlight on the schools, barns, and homes of magnificent architecture within the astonishing sights of nature in Northern and Upper Michigan. The stories of immigrants reveal almost insurmountable challenges, but the families persevered. The pain of loss will be impressed upon you. The reader/audience will also see many connections at every level between the immigrants and themselves.
Recommendation - LaVerne Blickley
“Part immigrant memoir, part colorful visuals of natural beauty, this book will speak to and draw forth your own experiences and dreams. The author generously shares through astonishing award-winning pictures and imagery the immigration journey as a young child through adolescence into adulthood. Family life in all its successes and tragedies, its promises and realities, anchors this book into a strong sense of nature’s grandiose strength and endurance. Your own heart and mind will be moved by memories past into reminisces of more recent events and on to inspirations for future road trips and vacations.”
Exquisite– John Van Ooyen
"Anne has inquiring and exquisite eyes for nature’s moment, caught by her camera. Anne’s photos bring out the beauty hidden in nature. Anne’s photos are beautiful!"
