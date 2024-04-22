Times Square Billboard Takeovers Highlighting Urgency of Living with Usher Syndrome-Progressive Vision + Hearing Loss
Usher Syndrome Society & Initiative Global Media Agency Launch “Every Second Counts” Campaign to Spotlight Urgency of Living with Usher Syndrome on Wed. May 1st
Shine A Light Exhibit: 8 years of heartfelt photos by the USH Society, capturing the impact of combined hearing and vision loss.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usher Syndrome Society, in collaboration with Initiative Global Media Agency, is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking awareness campaign titled "Every Second Counts". This campaign is a compelling call to action and a vivid exploration into the lives of those affected by Usher syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes the progressive loss of combined deafness and blindness.
— Nancy Corderman, Founder & President Usher Syndrome Society
"Every Second Counts" underscores the sense of urgency felt by individuals living with Usher syndrome, who are seeking to live full, meaningful lives, while actively striving to find effective treatments and ultimately, a cure.
Campaign Launch Event in Times Square: On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 12:30 PM in the heart of New York City —Times Square — The Usher Syndrome Society will debut the "Every Second Counts" campaign on nine iconic billboards. This takeover will be displayed for a span of 60 seconds to 15 minutes and will showcase the powerful photographs capturing the diversity of the USH community from the Usher Syndrome Society’s "Shine A Light" exhibit, enriched by the arresting footage of Rebecca Alexander, a symbol of strength and the face of our campaign.
Shine A Light Exhibit: For 8 years the USH Society has curated an unparalleled global photographic collection, capturing the essence of the Usher syndrome community. These portraits, paired with poignant narratives, weave profound expressions of light and shadow that compel viewers to explore the lives behind the lens, stirring emotions and curiosity about what it is like to progressively lose both hearing and vision. The exhibit not only brings awareness but helps identify more people living with this rare disease.
Rebecca Alexander: As a renowned advocate for Usher syndrome, Rebecca Alexander brings her personal triumphs and challenges to the campaign. An award-winning author, psychotherapist, keynote speaker, disability rights advocate, and extreme athlete, Rebecca’s journey with Usher syndrome adds an intimate and authentic narrative that educates and brings hope.
Campaign Highlights:
● Times Square Billboard Takeover: A poignant display of empowerment, featuring the "Shine A Light" exhibit alongside inspiring visuals of Rebecca Alexander.
● Media Engagement: A comprehensive media strategy spanning across multiple media channels and partners, featuring a dynamic 30-second commercial.
● Community Engagement: Storytelling and educational initiatives aimed at enhancing public understanding and support for those living with Usher syndrome.
About The Usher Syndrome Society: The Usher Syndrome Society (USH Society) is a non-profit organization that utilizes storytelling through the arts, educational events, and collaboration to raise awareness and research funds to find treatments and a cure for Usher syndrome. Through a robust network of researchers and an esteemed Scientific Advisory Board, the Usher Syndrome Society is making critical scientific strides.
Join Us: Be part of a movement that shines a light on Usher syndrome, advocating for awareness, support, and research. Together, we can make every second count.
Anticipating the Event: The Usher Syndrome Society looks forward to welcoming supporters, media personnel, and the public to this transformative event that not only shares the urgency of the present but also ignites hope for the future.
Editorial Opportunities in your area: We welcome media who would like to help tell our story and create more awareness for Usher syndrome to consider speaking with someone who is living and thriving with USH. Every story is different and noteworthy. The Usher Syndrome Society focuses on raising both public awareness and money to fund research for a treatment. We would welcome sharing some real-life profiles. Visit: www.UsherSyndromeSociety.org
