Entrepreneur and Attorney Soody Tronson Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Soody Tronson of STLG Law Firm and Presque Medical, Santa Clara, CA, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
I am proud to have Soody Tronson as part of our Leadership Council.”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soody Tronson of STLG Law Firm and Presque Medical, Santa Clara, CA, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Soody Tronson, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation and struggles of small businesses,” stated Tronson. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Soody Tronson is the managing counsel at STLG Law Firm and the founder of Presque Medical. With over 25 years of operational experience in law, technology, and management in startup and Fortune 100 companies, Soody’s strategic insight, coupled with her practical approach, is a key asset, whether acting as legal counsel and adviser or leading her own ventures. Soody lectures on intellectual property, licensing, technology transfer, and entrepreneurship at domestic and international universities and forums.
Soody Tronson joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how access to capital will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Soody Tronson as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
STLG, a boutique law firm located in Silicon Valley, counsels domestic and international universities, companies, founders, and those who fund them in various industries. Using its strategic insight from decades of expertise and practical approach, STLG provides sound strategies from a lean perspective. For more on STLG Law Firm, please visit www.stlgip.com.
Presque is a B2All startup with the mission to reduce child mortality, breast cancer, maternal depression, and healthcare costs, by harnessing the power of technology to boost nature’s impact. For more on Presque Medical, please visit www.mypresque.com.
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz
