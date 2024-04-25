Submit Release
Mental and Health Awareness is excited to announce the launch of its new magazine website

Mental and Health Awareness

Mental and Health Awareness

MAHA April 2024 Magazine

MAHA April 2024 Magazine

About MAHA Magazine

About MAHA Magazine

MAHAMagazines.com features all of our Mental and Health Awareness Magazines, and Community Members

We are thrilled to unveil our new magazine website and provide an enhanced online experience for our valued customers and community partners”
— Doré E. Frances, Ph.D, Editor-in-Chief
BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental and Health Awareness is excited to announce the launch of its new magazine website, MAHAMagazines.com.

The website features a bright look, user-friendly navigation, and informative content to help visitors understand the services offered.

Key features of the new website include:

– All MAHA magazines, past and current

Contributor Highlights

– Up to date Annual Magazine Page Views

“We are thrilled to unveil our new magazine website and provide an enhanced online experience for our valued customers and community partners,” said Doré E. Frances, PhD, Chief Editor. "The site’s magazine-high-quality content categories, functionality, readability, and simplicity of reading on a smartphone reflect our dedication to Mental and Health Awareness’s goals and values."

Visitors can explore the website, read the magazines, and sign up for a free subscription.

Dore Frances, PhD
Mental and Health Awareness
+1 7202585577
Mental and Health Awareness is excited to announce the launch of its new magazine website

