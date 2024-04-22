Ruth: The Fragrance of Myrrh in the End Times: A Prophetic picture of Israel and Gentiles Published
A Prophetic picture of Israel and GentilesUNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The visible right hand of God and the invisible left hand of God in the life of Ruth.
- It will be a book to meditate on, a book to be anointed with, and a book to organize your thoughts.
"When I think of someone who reminds me of the bride in the Song of Songs, Ruth is the first person I think of. If you want to encounter the Lord through the themes of covering, anointing, longing, and identity in Ruth's life and stand as an intercessor for Israel as we dive deeper into the prophetic picture of Israel and the Gentiles in the end times, this book is for you."
"It's hard to imagine that Ruth's name would be used as a biblical title in a Jewish context, where no Gentile name, male or female, was even mentioned because they were looked down upon by the Jews throughout history. Is this a coincidence? Absolutely not. So why did God see Ruth as so special?"
- From the book introduction
"Ruth: A Fragrance of Myrrh for the End Times" uses the story of Ruth to ponder God's providence and guidance for end-time Gentile intercessors for Israel, as well as her own life as a blessing to the Jewish Naomi. Her life symbolizes Gentile intercessors for Israel in the end times, offering profound insights into the biblical evidence that supporting Israel, even when we possess nothing, akin to Ruth, aligns with God's ultimate plan for the end times.
This book unravels many gems of truth related to the Song of Songs, the end times, and Israel. It also inspires readers to find opportunity in a crisis, to move in God's direction, and to live out the end-time mission of intercession, much like the fragrance of myrrh.
"Ruth: The Fragrance of Myrrh in the End Times” comes highly recommended for readers seeking a deeper prophetic perspective on Israel and the Gentiles as depicted in the Bible's end times prophecies. The author's profound understanding of scripture and insightful interpretations of the end times not only offer readers a deeper biblical understanding, but also resonate deeply with and transform their hearts. It will serve as a book for meditation, a book to be anointed with, and a book for organizing your thoughts.
It is perhaps the ideal read for this season of counting the Omer, between Passover and Pentecost.
You can purchase 'Ruth: The Fragrance of Myrrh in the End Times' on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
