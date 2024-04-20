REMINDER: Register Now for Early Childhood Summer Regional Summit Events With Mini Grant Opportunity

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE), was awarded a Preschool Development Renewal Grant (PDG) from the US Department of Health and Human Services in December of 2022. With this three-year grant, the state is implementing initiatives to build greater infrastructure and capacity to create a more coordinated, efficient, and high-quality mixed delivery system for children ages birth to eight and their families. The plan builds upon successful cross-agency work to ensure that all children enter Kindergarten prepared to succeed and are well supported during the early elementary years.

Included in this grant is the opportunity for a summer summit series in 2024 and 2025 to support communities in their local system alignment and coordination for early childhood care and education programming from birth through the early elementary years. Teams accepted to participate in the summit will also be awarded $800 mini grants to support their efforts in developing and implementing action plans to address an identified early care and education need in their communities.

The goals of the Early Childhood Summit include:

Fostering community level coordination and collaboration across the mixed-delivery early care and education system, which includes child care programs, head start and elementary schools, to improve alignment and transitions for children and families.

Strengthening understanding of evidence-based practices that are critical to leverage across the birth-grade 3 span in order to promote whole child development.

Supporting community-based planning and implementation efforts through mini-grants and ongoing technical assistance support.

What will the summit structure be like?

The content of the summit will include a variety of keynote addresses and workshop sessions connected to the goals outlined previously. Topics will include promoting inclusionary practices and addressing challenging behaviors, promoting play as a foundational learning strategy, and promoting smooth transitions from early childhood education programs into public schools for children and families. Time will also be provided for teams to work collaboratively on action planning.

When will the summits be held?

The 1-day summits will be held in two regions (see dates/locations below). Teams will apply to attend in one of the two locations. The summits will run from 8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 11, 2024, Keeley’s Banquet Center, 178 Warren Avenue, Portland, Maine

Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Jeff’s Catering & Event Center, 15 Event Center Way, Brewer, Maine

What are the requirements of participation for all team members?

All team members will be expected to participate in the professional development and technical assistance components outlined below.

The components include: Projected timeline: One check in meeting prior to the July 2024 Summit June 2024 Attendance and participation at Summer Summit July 2024 July 11 or 16, 2024 Bi-annual consult with the Departments (1/2) Fall 2024 Bi-annual consult with the Departments (2/2) Winter 2025 Attendance and participation at Summer Summit in July 2025 July 2025

What is the composition of teams?

Teams may have up to five members. There must be at least:

one public early elementary school educator and

one child care provider/educator represented (family child care and/or child care center) on the team.

The additional three members may include but are not limited to:

Representative of the local business community

Parent of a child using early childhood services

School Administrator

Home Visitor

Mental health care provider

Head Start Representative

Health care provider

Community librarian

Representative of an organization that supports workforce development

Provider of services under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, Part B or Part C

Provider of professional development to early care and education professionals

A faculty member of a career and technical center or higher education institution specializing in early childhood, if available

How will the mini grants work?

Each team will receive an eight-hundred-dollar ($800) grant to support their action planning and implementation work over the first year. Another min-grant will be available following successful completion of the first year and participation in 2025 summit.

To apply:

Complete the application found here (Word Doc) and return all documents electronically by April 30, 2024 to Andrea Faurot at Andrea.Faurot@maine.gov.

All team members must sign an agreement ensuring team participation.

For additional information, please reach out to Renee Reilly, Maine DOE PDG Manager at Renee.A.Reilly@maine.gov or Andrea Faurot, OCFS PDG Manager at Andrea.Faurot@maine.gov.