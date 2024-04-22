Celebrated Author Celia Straus Captivates with Heartwarming Children's Book about Friendship and Wildlife Conservation
"Red Pandas Journey to Sikkim" is an enchanting tale of companionship entwining education with excitement, fostering a love for wildlife in young hearts.
A heartwarming journey shining on the power of friendship and compassion in the face of adversity.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the imagination of Celia Straus comes a heartwarming tale set amidst the snowy peaks of the Himalayas in "Red Pandas Journey to Sikkim," a picture book that combines the thrills of adventure with life-enriching lessons. The world of Connor and Mishti, two young Red Pandas, expands with the friendship of a pangolin and guidance from a wise Sarus Crane, leading children through a story brimming with friendship, sacrifice, and courage.
In this timeless narrative, young readers are both entertained and guided on the values of camaraderie and resilience, while also exploring the delicate intricacies of our natural world – themes that are poignant and essential in today's climate.
Throughout the pages, brought to life by the talented illustrator Xinting Guo, children will discover a world where the playful strokes of art bring to life the lush habitats and the endearing personalities of animals that need our attention the most – the endangered species. The delightful mix of abstract and realistic art captures imaginations and sparks conversations between children and parents about the joy in the moment, the significance of friendship, and the pressing necessity to protect our environment.
When reflecting on the motivations behind "Red Pandas Journey to Sikkim," author Celia Straus shares insights into the powerful blend of nature's wonder and the urgency of conservation that sparked the birth of this enchanting story. "As a child my favorite books were always about animals, from Winnie the Pooh to Charlotte's Web. Now, with six young grandchildren of my own, and a passion to do what little I can to save endangered species, it is my deepest pleasure to be able to tell this story aided by the brilliance of Xinting Guo's illustrations. Pangolins are the most heavily trafficked animal on earth. Red Pandas are quickly becoming extinct. But between the covers of this little book, they demonstrate the value of friendships,show great courage, take joy in the moment and, finally,find safety."
The acclaim for "Red Pandas Journey to Sikkim" echoes far and wide, as evidenced by the glowing endorsements from critics and reviewers alike. Here's what a few have to say:
“This book could be particularly useful for introverted children, as it shows why having friends is joyful and important, not just for themselves, but for others in their time of need. Overall, this is an excellent picture book for preschool and elementary-age kids.” – Michaela Gordoni, Reader Views
“Red Pandas Journey to Sikkim is a MUST READ for parents and their kiddos. The amazing writing and beautiful drawings tell a story of friendship and adventure. My 4-year-old girl and 2-year-old son were entranced the whole time!!!” – Amazon Review
“Straus's beautifully written narrative brings the characters to life, demonstrating the importance of resilience, environmental awareness, and the power of friendship. Xinting Guo's illustrations are visually charming, bringing the characters to life with vivid colours and attention to detail.” – Amazon Review
“I love the illustrations and the story in this book. The red panda is illustrated in a vivid and beautiful way! A wonderful children’s book!” – Amazon Review
A pivotal aspect of this book's journey is its humanitarian footprint. A portion of the proceeds will be devoted to The Wildlife Alliance, The Pangolin Crisis Fund, the Red Panda Network, and The Nature Conservatory, supporting conservation efforts that are vital for the survival of these magnificent creatures.
For fans of these endearing characters and their captivating tale, there's exciting news: "Red Pandas Journey to Sikkim" is set to come alive beyond the pages as it's currently being developed into an animated television series. The journey is just beginning, and anticipation is as high as the Himalayan peaks within its story.
"Red Pandas Journey to Sikkim" (ISBN: 978-1923020481, Leschenault Press 2024) is now available for purchase at bookstores and major online retailers, bringing this endearing tale of adventure and awareness to the fingertips of eager readers everywhere.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Celia Straus has written hundreds of shows for television and film, most recently sharing an Emmy nomination for Kids Speak Out, https://kidspeakout.me/ a YouTube series featuring conversations with children worldwide about their lives in partnership with the United Nations. She has garnered Cine Golden Eagles and industrial film festival gold and silver awards as script-writer for Discovery, History Channel, and PBS among many others. From 2012 to 2017 she was the creator/writer of the National Emmy Award Winning Memorial Day Concert broadcast annually on PBS. She also created and wrote the Anti- Defamation League’s Concert Against Hate performed at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra for a number of years. She co-produced and wrote Our Blue Planet, a concert recognizing rivers of the world with images by NASA and Nat Geo at the Kennedy Center April 5th, 2023.
Her poetry trilogy for middle school age girls included the national best sellers, Prayers On My Pillow, More Prayers On My Pillow and The Mother Daughter Circle, a trilogy devoted to fostering resilience and courage in girls encountering trauma and confusion, Ballantine Books 1998, 2000, 2003. On military topics she has written the books, Hidden Battles on Unseen Fronts, Stories of American Soldiers with PTSD and TBI, Casemate, 2009, When Warriors Come Home and Pathfinder Pioneer, The Memoir of a WWII Bomber Pilot, both published by Casemate, 2017.
Working with various illustrators she writes children’s picture books, including three BoBo and Iris books about an orphaned baby elephant in Kenya, Livy Little Honey Bee, and Sophie, the Monarch Butterfly, Mission to Mexico, all published by Leschenault Press. Royalties from these books are donated to not for profit organizations supporting endangered species. She holds a BA in English from the University of Virginia and an MA and in English from Georgetown University. She lives in Washington, D.C with her husband.
Learn more about Celia Straus and her work at https://www.celiastraus.com/ Publicity contact: admin@readerviews.com. Review copies available upon request.
