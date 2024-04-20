Delegations of Portuguese-speaking countries arriving in Macao for Ministerial Meeting of Forum Macao

MACAU, April 20 - Delegations from the governments of Portuguese-speaking countries have begun arriving in Macao for the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), the latter a body known as Forum Macao.

The Ministerial Conference is to take place from Sunday until Tuesday (21 to 23 April). A number of events will be held, including a welcoming dinner, an opening ceremony, the Ministerial Conference itself, and an entrepreneur conference.

The delegation from São Tomé and Príncipe, led by Vice President of the National Assembly, Mr Abnildo do Nascimento D'Oliveira, arrived in Macao in the early morning today. The delegation from Portugal, led by the Minister of Economy, Mr Pedro Reis, also arrived this morning.

The other seven delegations from Portuguese-speaking countries will arrive in Macao later today. They are: the delegation from Cabo Verde, led by Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Business Promotion, and Minister of Digital Economy, Mr Olavo Correia; the delegation from Timor-Leste, led by Vice Prime Minister, Minister Coordinator for Economic Affairs, and Minister of Tourism and Environment, Mr Francisco Kalbuadi Lay; the delegation from Angola, led by Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mr Rui Miguêns de Oliveira; the delegation from Guinea-Bissau, led by Minister of Economy, Planning, and Regional Integration, Mr Soares Sambú; the delegation from Brazil, led by Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Micro and Small Business, Mr Francisco Tadeu Barbosa de Alencar; the delegation from Equatorial Guinea, led by Vice Minister of Trade, Industry, and Business Promotion, Mr Jerónimo Carlos Osa Osa Nzang; and the delegation from Mozambique, led by Vice Minister of Industry and Commerce, Ms Ludovina Bernardo.

Forum Macao was founded in Macao in October 2003. It resulted from an initiative by China’s Central Government, via the country’s Ministry of Commerce, with collaboration from the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government. Forum Macao involves nine Portuguese-speaking countries, namely Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Timor-Leste.

São Tomé and Príncipe and Equatorial Guinea joined Forum Macao in 2017 and 2022, respectively, making Forum Macao inclusive of all countries where Portuguese is an official language. This establishes Forum Macao as a major cooperation platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries. The 6th Ministerial Conference will mark the first time that government delegations from all 10 countries participating in Forum Macao actually gather in Macao.