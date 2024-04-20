[Promoting the China-PSC Co-operation Platform] The number of Portuguese-speaking Countries exhibitors in 2023 exceeded pre-pandemic figures

MACAU, April 20 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has, in recent years, aligned with the SAR government’s “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy while fostering the construction of the China-PSC Platform. It also meets the needs of enterprises by continuously enriching and optimising the online and offline “one-stop” services. In particular, leveraging the dynamics of "industry + MICE", IPIM pro-actively invites companies from PSCs to participate in MICE events hosted/co-ordinated by IPIM. In 2023, the number of exhibitors from PSCs increased by 15% compared to 2019. This demonstrates that companies from these countries are increasingly approving and leveraging the role of Macao as a China-PSC Platform to open doors to business opportunities, not only in mainland China but also internationally.

At the same time, IPIM has also launched the “Economic and Trade Co-operation and Human Resources Portal between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries” and “Invest Here”, provided the “China-PSC Business Compass” service, the “Investor’s ‘One-Stop Service’”, and set up the “Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform”. Through multifaceted efforts and precise co-ordination before, during, and after events, coupled with close follow-up, the aim is to transform more possibilities for China-PSC co-operation into tangible outcomes.

IPIM also collaborates with the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin to organise “Multi-venue Events” in Macao and Hengqin, involving merchants from PSCs. This initiative helps PSC enterprises better seize new opportunities for regional co-operation and industrial development and share the dividends of mainland China's development.

Furthermore, as one of the supporting activities of the “6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao)”, the “Conference of Entrepreneurs” will be held on April 23, with the theme “Promoting the New Trends of Digital Transformation and Sharing the New Opportunities Presented by Green Development”. The on-site arrangements include signing ceremonies, two themed seminars, and business matchmaking sessions, aimed at promoting co-operation between Chinese and PSC enterprises. These efforts aim to assist companies from both sides in seizing the forefront opportunities of digital transformation and green development.