[A Panorama of Portuguese-speaking Countries] Pavilion further enriched with products from 9 Portuguese-speaking Countries The venue integrates products, services, and event spaces to promote China-PSCs economic and trade co-operation

MACAU, April 20 - Since its opening in November 2022, the “Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform” has served as a new impetus for the development of the China-PSCs Platform in Macao. The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) continues to optimise the exhibition content of the pavilion. Currently closed for internal redecoration, it will introduce a large display case titled “China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Platform@Macao”. This space will showcase some of the representative products and models of raw materials from nine Portuguese-speaking Countries (PSC), deepening visitors’ understanding of high-quality products characteristic of these countries. This enhancement aims to further improve visitor experience and deepen China-PSCs economic and trade co-operation.

Located on the first basement floor of the “Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries”, the number of exhibits at the pavilion reached over 2,600 items as of the end of March 2024. The number of exhibitors has risen from the initial 262 to 347, a growth rate of 32%. The “One-Stop Pavilion” showcases food and beverage, agricultural products, handicrafts, and trade information from the nine PSCs. It has attracted over 7,500 visitors, including nearly 200 official delegations from mainland China and PSCs. The venue has hosted 15 livestream and promotional events. Enterprises that took part in the events have provided positive feedback on their effectiveness and are optimistic about the development prospects of the Macao China-PSC Platform. They agree that the pavilion isn’t just a space for businesses to experience the multi-faceted charm of PSCs in a one-stop manner, but also an ideal venue for business gatherings, exchanges, and negotiations.

The Macao China-PSC Platform continues to improve under the development position as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base”, given and supported by the country. It has formed a comprehensive service platform centred around economic and trade co-operation, with co-ordinated development and mutual promotion in fields such as scientific research, traditional Chinese medicine, cultural tourism and exhibition, trade, finance, and youth entrepreneurship.

Organising delegates to visit the neighbourhoods and extend the influence of the event

Furthermore, this year Macao will host a significant event, the “6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao)”, along with one of its supporting activities, the “Conference of Entrepreneurs”. The conference, themed “Promoting the New Trends of Digital Transformation and Sharing the New Opportunities Presented by Green Development”, will take place on 23 April. At that time, leaders and representatives from key organisations and enterprises in mainland China, nine PSCs, and Macao, including Fortune 500 companies from China, will attend the event. Meanwhile, the organisers will arrange for attending businesses to explore and spend time in the community, extending the economic stimulation of the activities, deepening the cross-border integration development of “tourism + MICE”, and leveraging the multiplier effect of “industry + MICE”.