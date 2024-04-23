Woke-up call: More than 40% of Londoners say capital is too woke

How woke is your borough? Latest London polling data suggests that wokeism is a concern for a significant proportion of citizens of the nation's capital

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wokeness weighs heavily on Londoners, according to the results of a new poll looking at issues around the looming May elections.

Asked if London is ‘too woke’, some 42 per cent of respondents agree – and that figure rises to almost half among men.

The most anti-woke age group appears to be the over-65s – a full 50 per cent of them believe the capital is too woke.

The second-highest figure is among those aged 35-44. Some 44 per cent of this group ‘strongly agree’ or ‘somewhat agree’ that London is too woke.

At the other end of the scale, the age group least likely to believe wokeness is a problem is 18 to 24-year-olds. Even in this group, however, 35 per cent say the capital is too woke.

Wokeness has become a political battleground in recent years. Its defenders point to the word’s original meaning, of being well-informed, with modern wokeism meaning particular awareness of social issues such as racism or inequality.

But wokeism’s opponents characterise it as an extremist ideology, akin to mob rule. Politicians and public figures on both sides of the Atlantic have weighed in on the fight, from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and social media mogul Elon Musk, to countless UK politicians and even top London conductor Antonio Pappano.

The survey was carried out by the London Real Party whose founder, broadcaster Brian Rose, is standing to be London Mayor.

He said: ‘It’s easy to be dismissive of the debate around wokeism as nothing more than social media controversy. But, as our survey results show, nothing could be further from the truth.

‘Londoners tell me they are genuinely concerned with the impact of wokeism, particularly its impact on freedom of expression.

‘I have more than a little sympathy with that view, particularly having been summarily and unfairly deplatformed myself by YouTube last year. And it’s why protecting freedom of expression is one of my key manifesto pledges in this year’s mayoral race.’

More than a third of Londoners also say the current Mayor is too woke.

Some 35 per cent of respondents ‘strongly’ or ‘somewhat’ agree with the statement ‘The Mayor is too woke’, rising to 41 per cent among men.

On this question, the difference between Baby Boomers and Generation Z is much more pronounced.

While only 25 per cent of 18 to 24-year olds say he is too woke, 48 per cent of over-65s hold this view.

Brian Rose said: ‘It may well be that, although younger voters still value their freedoms while recognising the importance of equality and human rights, the older voters are more aware of what is being taken away by big politics and big tech, when it comes to freedom of speech in particular.

‘Whichever side of the argument you are on, it is important to recognise that this is a very real and important topic, and one which is not simply confined to social media and the opinion columns of our media.

‘Voters should challenge candidates to clarify their position on freedom of speech and the impact – or perceived impact – of wokeness on our society. By the time we notice a creeping curtailment of our basic civil liberties, it is too late – the censorship has already happened.

‘In particular, voters should be aware of big tech and big politics taking away our hard-earned liberties in a way that inevitably increases their authority and power at the expense of the rest of us.’