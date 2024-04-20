Submit Release
News Search

There were 206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,446 in the last 365 days.

Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum Statement on the End of the 2024 Legislative Session

April 20, 2024 Senate Staff Blog, News releases 0

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum released the following statement on the conclusion of the 2024 legislative session: 

“Iowa Senate Democrats opened this session offering a better deal for Iowans, with specific plans to increase opportunity, freedom, and accountability,” Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said. “Unfortunately, our Republican colleagues refused to join us in that effort. Republican senators chose instead to serve special interests and give more power to the governor.”

“Iowans deserve better than what they got from their Legislature in 2024,” Jochum said. “Iowans want action to ensure healthcare freedom. They want a solution to the crisis in our nursing homes. They want strong public schools and respect for Iowa educators. Those are Democrats’ priorities because those are Iowans’ priorities.”

“Iowans will remember how Republicans chose to serve their governor rather than their constituents. They’ll remember how they slashed Area Education Agencies and put special interests before Iowa children,” Jochum said. “They’ll remember in November.” 

###

You just read:

Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum Statement on the End of the 2024 Legislative Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more