Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum Statement on the End of the 2024 Legislative Session

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum released the following statement on the conclusion of the 2024 legislative session:

“Iowa Senate Democrats opened this session offering a better deal for Iowans, with specific plans to increase opportunity, freedom, and accountability,” Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said. “Unfortunately, our Republican colleagues refused to join us in that effort. Republican senators chose instead to serve special interests and give more power to the governor.”

“Iowans deserve better than what they got from their Legislature in 2024,” Jochum said. “Iowans want action to ensure healthcare freedom. They want a solution to the crisis in our nursing homes. They want strong public schools and respect for Iowa educators. Those are Democrats’ priorities because those are Iowans’ priorities.”

“Iowans will remember how Republicans chose to serve their governor rather than their constituents. They’ll remember how they slashed Area Education Agencies and put special interests before Iowa children,” Jochum said. “They’ll remember in November.”

###