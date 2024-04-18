Gaylene Armstrong, Ph.D., Named Dean of the College of Public Affairs and Community Service

A titan in her field, Dr. Armstrong has been leading the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice since 2016, guiding it to unparalleled excellence. Throughout her leadership, the unit has maintained a national top 20 undergraduate and doctoral program ranking and a top 10 master’s program ranking! She is also co-director of the Nebraska Collaborative for Violence Intervention and Prevention, and in 2023 began serving as the UNO Faculty Athletic Representative to the NCAA.

With a passion for nurturing talent, Dr. Armstrong has been a guiding light for junior faculty and students alike, fostering a culture of growth and empowerment. Her collaborative spirit extends beyond the classroom, as she spearheads groundbreaking research initiatives, securing over $39 million in grants to tackle pressing issues in violence intervention and criminal justice reform.

Phil He, Ph.D., Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, is teeming with enthusiasm about Dr. Armstrong's appointment. “Dr. Armstrong’s leadership will bring a renewed energy to CPACS,” He said. “Her vision and drive will continue the great work of CPACS. Dr. Armstrong is a beacon of leadership and academic valor.”

Dr. Armstrong is grateful for this opportunity to build upon the momentum of CPACS which was established under Dean John Bartle. Armstrong said, “Elevating and optimizing collaborations with our local community as well as our national and international partners in support of UNO’s mission and the exciting vision of Chancellor Li and Senior Vice Chancellor He were the reasons I was hopeful about this position.”

Dr. Armstrong continued, “Each day, I am inspired by the outstanding accomplishments of our faculty scholars, and students. Our faculty and staff adore this college, so it is no surprise they are so dedicated to UNO. CPACS has some of the best programs in the nation giving us the edge in leading research and discovery across our disciplines and providing the very best educational opportunities to the next generation of amazing leaders on our campus.”

Dr. Armstrong offered an appreciation to Senior Vice Chancellor He for his confidence in her leadership ability and to all the members of the search committee and campus community who participated in this national search.

With Dr. Gaylene Armstrong’s leadership, the future of UNO CPACS is bright! Go Mavs!