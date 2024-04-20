PHILIPPINES, April 20 - Press Release

April 18, 2024 Bong Go, Robin Padilla give assistance to fire victims in Quezon City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team joined fellow Senator Robinhood Padilla's team to aid residents affected by a fire incident in Barangay Culiat, Quezon City, on Monday, April 15. Held at the Barangay Culiat Hall, Go's Malasakit Team provided snacks to 192 fire victims. Through Senator Padilla's initiative, the fire victims received financial assistance from the government to help with their daily needs while they recover. "Mahirap pong masunugan. Masakit masunugan. Kaya tandaan po natin ang gamit po nabibili. Ang damit po nalalabhan. Ang pera po'y kikitain. Subalit ang perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Diyos lang po ang nakakaalam kung kailan tayo mawawala sa mundong ito. Pasalamat tayo buhay po tayo kaya magtulungan lang po tayo," encouraged Go in a video message. As a lawmaker, Go cited the importance of better fire prevention efforts. Go primarily authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021. Under the law, the BFP undergoes a ten-year modernization program to improve its capabilities. The program includes recruiting more firefighters, acquiring new fire equipment, and developing specialized training. Go also offered assistance to those who might have been injured in the fire and individuals with other health concerns through the Malasakit Centers located in the city. The RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act, was principally authored and sponsored by Go to ensure that Filipinos have convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government. There are Malasakit Centers located at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC), Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC), Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine National Police General Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC). According to the Department of Health (DOH), the 163 Malasakit Centers nationwide have assisted over ten million indigent Filipinos. Go, Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported various projects in Quezon City, including drainage improvement, flood control structures in several barangays, the acquisition of an ambulance, a dump truck, and four multicabs. Lastly, he also helped secure funding for the vertical expansion of a new emergency building at the Philippine Heart Center and EAMC, as well as halfway houses to be built near national specialty centers in the city. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga taong nangangailangan nito. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ang tangi kong bisyo ay magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo yan sa Diyos," Go said. In the evening of the same day, Go personally assisted more fire victims in the barangay. Furthermore, the senator also joined the celebrations marking the 77th Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and the 75th Anniversary of its Quezon City Chapter on the same day.