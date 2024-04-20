PHILIPPINES, April 20 - Press Release

April 18, 2024 In support of Tech-Voc initiatives, Bong Go assists TESDA students in Iligan City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has dispatched his Malasakit Team to assist the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) students during the TESDA Orientation held in Iligan City, on Tuesday, April 16. "As TESDA students, remember that the skills and knowledge you have acquired here will be your foundation for success in your chosen field," said Go in a video message. "Ang inyong dedikasyon, pagsisikap at determinasyon ang magiging susi ninyo sa pagkamit ng inyong pangarap," he added. Held at the Robinsons Place in the neighborhood of Tubod in Iligan City, 46 beneficiaries benefited from TESDA scholarships through Go's initiative. In addition, they were given pens, t-shirts, and phone accessories while select recipients were given a watch and a phone. Likewise, Go emphasizes the importance of education in the nation's progress. He pledged to support educational initiatives that can provide the poor a better future. "Ang kabataan ang pag-asa ng bayan. Sa bawat kabataan na makapagtapos ng pag-aaral, pati pamilya nila ay nabibigyan natin ng mas magandang kinabukasan," he said. The lawmaker co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1864, or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act, which has been approved in the third and final reading in the Senate. This proposed legislation aims to assist students facing challenges in repaying their student loans due to unexpected disasters and emergencies. The senator also filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2115 to institutionalize Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill seeks to provide skills training and enhance the employability of former drug dependents, allowing them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities. Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography urged individuals with health issues to utilize the medical assistance services provided by the Malasakit Center located at Gregorio T. Lluch Memorial Hospital (GTLMH) in the city or at Kapatagan Provincial Hospital in Kapatagan town. The Malasakit Center is a convenient one-stop shop that brings together relevant agencies to provide medical aid to impoverished Filipinos. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the RA 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act, which has successfully assisted over 10 million Filipinos through the 163 Malasakit centers nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Meanwhile, Go supported the construction of Super Health Centers nationwide to bring primary care, consultations and early disease detection closer to grassroots communities. Through the collective efforts of the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, Jr., local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 700 centers nationwide. In Iligan City, a Super Health Center is funded in Brgy. Cabacsanan. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has previously supported acquiring medical equipment for GTLMH and constructing a multipurpose building in the city. Other projects he supported in the province are the construction of farm-to-market roads in Bacolod and Lala; road rehabilitation in Munai, purchase of one ambulance unit in Kapatagan; construction of flood control and drainage structure in Lala; rehabilitation of public markets in Magsaysay, and construction of multipurpose buildings in Kauswagan, Nunungan, Pantao Ragat, Pantar, Salvador, Tangcal and Tubod. "Patuloy akong tutulong at magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ang tangi kong bisyo ay magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go said who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to sectors in need.