Revolutionizing Local Pizzeria Tech: PizzaBox AI Launches Commission-Free Platform to Challenge Major Chains
PizzaBox, powered by RestoGPT AI, is a commission-free marketing platform designed exclusively for pizza restaurants.
PizzaBox is here to level the playing field for small pizza shops against the big chains.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PizzaBox AI, a revolutionary new marketing and sales platform, has officially launched to help independent and small-to-medium (SMB) pizza restaurants save money, boost their online presence and generate new online orders on autopilot.
Nationwide pizza brands have capitalized on the online delivery boom by allocating significant resources and budgets towards building in-house ordering software, while the local, family-run pizza shops have quickly fallen behind due to a lack of in-house resources, knowledge and staff to grow online sales. This has resulted in a complete reliance on 3rd party food delivery marketplaces for online delivery orders, which take 30%+ in commission, do not share customer data with restaurants, and leave customers increasingly frustrated due to higher menu prices.
PizzaBox AI changes this landscape. It enables local pizzerias to instantly plug and connect into an online ordering ecosystem with every possible service and advanced technology required to operate more efficiently and increase visibility across all online channels to grow sales, while servicing their customers directly and taking back control from the marketplaces.
Joining the platform is simple, intuitive and fast. With access to over 80,000 pizza shop menu data, local pizzerias simply submit a URL link to their menu and the AI-powered platform creates a branded website, online ordering system, digital marketing tools, customer loyalty programs, connects to payment processing and to local drivers - within minutes, without any hidden fees or commissions.
"We're on a mission to level the playing field for small pizza shops against the big chains," said Gary Chaglasyan, CEO of RestoGPT AI. "Our platform saves restaurants thousands in 3rd party commission fees while boosting their digital brand presence."
Key features of the PizzaBox AI platform include:
- Instant onboarding and launch in minutes
- Pizza menu-first solution
- Commission-free online ordering that works with existing POS systems
- Customized restaurant website and direct storefront
- Catering platform
- AI-driven CRM and customer engagement tools
- Email and SMS - digital marketing tools
- Delivery dispatch and driver management
- On-demand driver integrations
- Rating analytics and real-time reporting
- 24/7 support from your own AI “Pie-zan”
PizzaBox AI is currently available in major U.S. markets with plans for nationwide expansion in 2024. Interested pizza restaurants can sign up for early access at pizzabox.ai
